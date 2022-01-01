100 years ago

Jan. 1, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- Fire cost the city during 1921 approximately $389,000, according to a report from the fire insurance agencies. ... The past year's fire loss is the greatest on the history of the city with the exception of 1912, when the Pine Bluff Compress Company had a million dollar loss. ... The big fire losses during this year were caused by the burning of the Sibernagel & Co's wholesale grocery plant and the Marco mills last February, and the fire at Pere & McGlone's spoke factory recently.

50 years ago

Jan. 1, 1972

FORT SMITH -- The trial of Guy Keuhn, charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Lonnie Trentham, a Van Buren elementary school custodian, has been set for January 17 in Crawford County Circuit Court. Keuhn entered a plea of not guilty before Circuit Judge David Partain. Trentham, 58, was found stabbed to death September 7 inside City Heights Elementary school when teachers arrived for classes. Keuhn was arrested several days later by Omaha, Neb., police for allegedly attempting to break into a junior high school there.

25 years ago

Jan. 1, 1997

HOT SPRINGS -- The escalating violence in Garland County and Hot Springs the past year has left law enforcement officials perplexed and wondering how to halt the increase. The city, home to about half the county's 70,000 residents, has seen the number of homicides double from seven in 1996 to 14 in 1997, according to police. ... There are no apparent reasons for the increases, officials say. ... Oddly enough, seven of the 14 homicides in the city occurred on Tuesdays, the city police spokesman, Cpl. Tim Hoover, said. ... Mayor Helen Selig said the city recognized the trend early in the year and began addressing it ... noting that the Police Department initiated a highly successful Crime-stopper program this fall.

10 years ago

Jan. 1, 2012

PARAGOULD -- Mollee Baker asked for one thing for her 16th birthday -- canned goods. The Paragould High School student said she asked her family and friends to bring a canned good to her birthday party instead of a gift so she could donate them to Mission Outreach of Northeast Arkansas. ... Baker said Mayor Mike Gaskill had an influence on her decision to donate the canned goods. She said Gaskill came to the high school and talked to students about Mission Outreach and its need for donations. Mission development director Jeremy Biggs said Baker's donation will go a long way to help those in need. "That's enough food to feed about five food distribution boxes, which will probably feed about 20 to 25 people," Biggs said. Mission Outreach distributes about 200 food boxes a week. Biggs said this number has increased during the holiday season.