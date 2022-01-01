Pandemic burnout has clergy quitting





It was Christmas Eve and Alyssa Aldape was getting ready for work. Over her decade in Baptist youth ministry, Dec. 24 meant prepping services at the church, sending out last-minute Christmas emails to her young people, robing up. After church, her Mexican American family would have tamales.

But this Christmas Eve day, Aldape was in her Washington apartment, in a green turtleneck and jeans, drinking iced coffee and getting ready for her shift at the retailer Madewell. She'd clock in, then spend the afternoon folding sweaters and greeting last-minute holiday shoppers at the door with her big smile and "Hi! Welcome!"

"At the store they're like, 'You're so good at welcoming people!'" said Aldape, her smile shifting into a chuckle and then into tears. For the first time in a decade, the 34-year-old wouldn't be ministeringon Christmas Eve.

After serving at Cooperative Baptist Fellowship-aligned churches in Georgia and D.C.. Aldape stepped away from ministry in March.

Most recently, she had been associate pastor for young adult and youth ministries at First Baptist Church of the City of Washington.

"Now I'm asking myself: What's next? What does this next season look like?" she said. "I don't think I'll be working in a church any time soon."

Aldape is part of an exodus of clergy who have left ministry in the past couple of years because of a powerful combination of pandemic demands and political stress. Amid fights about masks and vaccine mandates, to how far religious leaders can go in expressing political views that might alienate some of their followers, to whether Zoom creates or stifles spiritual community, pastoral burnout has been high.

A Barna survey of Protestant pastors published in November found 38% said they'd considered quitting full-time ministry in the past year.

Tom Knoll had led First Trinity Lutheran Church in downtown D.C. for 37 years when the pandemic hit. At first Knoll, whose career has focused on the poor and homeless, revved up. The church started livestreaming services on Facebook, worshipped and did Bible classes on Zoom. They hired staff to create YouTube videos including cartoons for children.

Then many younger members left D.C. and stopped coming virtually. Knoll, 66, began to question his usefulness.

Two longtime parishioners moved into assisted living and he couldn't help. When he finally could visit them, months later, he had to stay eight feet away from them, masked, and the older men couldn't hear.

"That weighed on me over the course of the year," he said.

Knoll looked at younger pastors at other churches who were doing more with technology. They had multiple cameras around the church and better microphones.

"I felt, I'm just not doing what I should be doing. I know that's not true, I'm trying my best. But for those who really care for their people, you feel: What other things could I do?" he said. "You did kind of question: Why is this all happening?"

Knoll decided to retire several years earlier than he'd planned, and his final service was on Christmas Eve 2020, when he stood alone in a darkened sanctuary, preaching to his congregation for a final time over Zoom.

"It was very, very sad, and very, very weird," he said.

"Even though I was of retirement age, you feel you're letting people down," he said. "It's a kind of loneliness. Like you're not making a difference."

Joel Gustafson was at the start of his career when the pandemic hit. He had recently started working as a worship leader and youth pastor at a church in his hometown of Grand Rapids, Mich., and was planning to make a career of ministry. Soon he was struggling with the segment of his 100-person church that saw mask-wearing as an issue of individual rights and refused to wear them.

After he criticized then-President Donald Trump on Facebook, there was pushback from some congregants and clergy. One told him, he said, that half the church members were Trump voters and that his problem was that he didn't love them.

He put in his notice at the end of 2020 and left in March; he is now working for a nonprofit with youth in the judicial system.

"I think I would have wound up leaving, but covid and a lot of stress exacerbated things and accelerated the timeline," he said.







