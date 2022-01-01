Pea Ridge Planning Commission to elect officers

PEA RIDGE -- Members of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission will elect officers Tuesday during their first meeting of the year.

Other items on the agenda, which includes a public hearing for three rezoning requests, include:

• Rezone A-1 to R-3, 5 acres, Hazelton Road (Ryan Faust).

• Rezone A-1 to R-2, 44.19 acres, West Pickens Road (Willow Run Partners).

• Rezone R-1 to R-2, 19.98 acres, West Pickens Road (Willow Run Partners).

Each of the items for the public hearing will be considered under new business.

A variance request is on the agenda for the Board of Adjustments. It is:

• Variance request, 4 feet building separation, 135 Baker St. for Mr. Handyman.

The Planning Commission meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the courtroom at City Hall and is open to the public.