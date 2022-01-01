Podcast advises youths on life

There are some things that high school just doesn't teach. Though teens may feel academically prepared for college or ready to take on a job, they often find themselves unprepared for some of the responsibilities that accompany those big milestones.

Grown Up U: Facts for Success, a new podcast, may provide some answers.

Alison Crane, a family and consumer science agent with the Cooperative Extension Service in Garland County, realized this as her youngest daughter, Jolie, was preparing to go to college.

"Even though I've taught her a lot through the years, it was becoming real to her, and she thought, "there's a lot I don't know."

Crane shared the idea for an "adulting class" with fellow family and consumer science agents within the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

"The response was tremendous. Lots of people saw a need," she said.

Crane worked with agents from more than a dozen counties to create Grown Up U: Facts for Success, a new podcast that provides teens and young adults with practical information they need to successfully navigate life on their own.

New episodes are posted weekly and can be accessed through Apple, Spotify, Facebook and online at https://www.uaex.uada.edu/grown-up-u.

"We like to think of ourselves as aunts you would go to for advice for navigating some of life's obstacles," Crane said of the group. "It's both practical information and research-based information for living an independent and satisfying life on your own."

High school students planning to attend college will find several useful episodes. In the first episode, extension agents Pamela Luker from Pope County and Rachel Chaney from Yell County offer tips for making the transition to college or to a first job. Crane has a segment that teaches college students how to budget their FAFSA return. Agents Valerie Turner from Monroe County and Julie Goings from Phillips County discuss grades and college scholarships in another episode.

Additional episodes are dedicated to personal finance -- setting up bank accounts, learning budgeting basics, buying versus renting, paying bills and avoiding late fees and shut-off notices.

The most recent postings in December offer information on buying a car, the basics of car insurance and credit card selection.

New episodes planned for January include:

• Jan. 5 – Basic Budgeting – Getting Started.

• Jan. 12 – Filing taxes (part 1).

• Jan. 19 – Filing taxes (part 2).

• Jan. 26 – Assessing personal property.

New episodes are posted on Wednesdays, and each episode runs no longer than 30 minutes.

"We try to keep them short enough so someone can listen to get the information they need and then put it into action," Crane said.

The group also has created quizzes and other resources for teachers, who want to use the podcasts as part of their classroom curriculum.

Grown Up U is a podcast of the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the Division of Agriculture. The producers include Jessica Angel (Cleburne County), Tristin Bolton (Crawford County), Rachel Chaney (Yell County), Casey Ford (Franklin County), Julie Goings (Phillips County), Mary Ann Kizer (Jefferson County), Pamela Luker (Pope County), Amy Monk (Montgomery County), Jane Newton (Lincoln County), Pamela Pruett (Mississippi County), and Valerie Turner (Monroe County).

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.

Tracy Courage is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.