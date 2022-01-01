Position-by-position analysis

Quarterback

PENN STATE Sean Clifford (247-396-6, 2,912 yards, 20 TDs) has thrown 121 more passes than UA’s KJ Jefferson, or 10 per game. The 6-2, 219-pound senior, who is returning in ’22, is 39th with 242.7 passing yards per game, and his efficiency rating (137.8) is 67th. Clifford’s rush numbers (87-117, 2, 1.3 ypc) do not look impressive but he’s lost 202 yards in sacks and is fully capable of extending plays with his legs and scrambling to the marker.

ARKANSAS KJ Jefferson (184-275-3, 2,578 yards, 21 TDs) has had knee and hip pain much of the year, making his stats all the more remarkable. He’s 7th in the country in pass efficiency (168.7) and he enters the bowl with 170 consecutive passes without an INT, second best in UA history. Jefferson’s 66.9% completions are higher than what OC Kendal Briles envisioned (65%) in camp. His 554 rushing yards are second on the team.

ADVANTAGE

ARKANSAS

Running backs

PENN STATE Arkansas will face perhaps the biggest hammer combo at tailback it has seen all year, as Penn State likes its power run and play-action game. Keyvone Lee (104-495, 2 TDS, 4.8 ypc) is a 239-pounder sophomore who also has 14 receptions for 115 yards. Noah Cain (101-322, 4, 3.2) is a 220-pounder originally from Baton Rouge. The Nittany Lions average 3.1 yards per carry and did not have a 100-yard rusher all season.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks want to run it against the Nittany Lions, who are short five starters and doing some shuffling. Trelon Smith (117-592, 5 TDs, 5.1) graciously accepted a co-lead back role during the rise of Dominque Johnson (86-498, 7, 5.8), who was dinged up late in the year. Raheim Sanders (101-499, 3, 4.9) has shown great hands in the pass game. AJ Green (43-201, 1, 4.7) is a gem waiting in the wings.

ADVANTAGE

ARKANSAS

Receivers/Tight ends

PENN STATE The Nittany Lions were dealt a severe blow with the loss of ace Jahan Dotson (91-1,182, 12 TDs), who had bigger numbers than UA’s Treylon Burks. Parker Washington (57-722, 4), a 5-10 speedster is now the primary target along with KeAndre Lambert-Smith (31-447, 2). The tight end trio of Brenton Strange (19-226, 3), Theo Johnson (19-213, 1) and Tyler Warren (4-61) have 10 20-plus yard receptions as a matchup issue.

ARKANSAS No Treylon Burks (66-1104, 11) means Tyson Morris (21-305, 2), Warren Thompson (18-292, 2), De’Vion Warren (13-219), Ketron Jackson Jr. (5-97, 1) and others must rise to the occasion. Blocking from the wideout group all season deserves merit. Trey Knox (18-139, 1) came on strong late in the year, joining Blake Kern (14-175, 2) and Hudson Henry (4-27) in the tight end room.

ADVANTAGE

PENN STATE

Offensive line

PENN STATE The unit has combined for 242 games and 101 starts. LT Rasheed Walker is out with injury, meaning redshirt freshman Olumuyiwa Fashanu is headed for a starting role. Fashanu was targeted to start earlier in the year but had been dealing with injury himself. Redshirt senior center Mike Miranda has played 46 career games. RT Caedan Wallace has 19 starts. Harvard transfer Eric Wilson and Juice Scruggs are likely to start at guard.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks are poised to use the same starting five for the eighth time and the fifth game in a row. The group is LT Myron Cunningham, LG Brady Latham, C Ricky Stromberg, RG Beaux Limmer and RT Dalton Wagner. Super senior Ty Clary has made 5 starts at RG and RT. Stromberg and the guys on the left side have started all 12 games. The unit made strides under Cody Kennedy, a Broyles Award semifinalist.

ADVANTAGE

ARKANSAS

Defensive line

PENN STATE D-line coach John Scott worked at UA for 2 seasons and was sued by the school for breach of contract upon his departure. The Nittany Lions lost DE Arnold Ebiketie and DT Derrick Tangelo as opt outs, giving 7-game starter Nick Tarburton (22 tackles, 2 PBU, 2 FR) a larger role. Smith Vilbert (3, 1 TFL) and Zurich Fisher (2) are also expected to see extended action against the run-heavy Hogs.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks are down ace pass rusher Tre Williams (team-high 6 sacks) and junior Mataio Soli (7) at end, so a group effort is expected, led by Zach Williams (23, 6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 hurry), Jashaud Stewart (7, 1 hurry) and inside-outside guys Eric Gregory (24, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU) and Markell Utsey (13, 2 TFL, 1 sack). John Ridgeway (39, 4, 2, 1 hurry), Taurean Carter (24, 3, 1) and Isaiah Nichols (18, 3.5, 1.5) work the interior.

ADVANTAGE

ARKANSAS

Linebackers

PENN STATE Here the Nittany Lions took an opt-out bludgeoning. Edge rusher Jesse Luketa (52, 7.5 TFL, 5 hurries, 1 INT) will likely move to the MLB spot to help, with the ILB tandem of Ellis Brooks (100, 3 TFL) and Brandon Smith (81, 9) opting out. Sophomore Curtis Jacobs (51, 6, 2 sacks, 1 INT) will likely move inside the box. Tyler Eldson (6) will probably get more run. Penn State’s LB depth hasn’t really been tested this season.

ARKANSAS A contrast to the Nittany Lions’ vast personnel losses is the Arkansas trio of seniors Bumper Pool (120, 7.5 TFL, 2 PBU), Grant Morgan (96, 7, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 6 hurries) and Hayden Henry (95, team-high 10.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 PBU, 7 hurries) who have been together 4 years. Pool could return for a 5th year but hasn’t announced. Might Andrew Parker (7), senior Deon Edwards (6) and Pooh Paul (1) get more run?

ADVANTAGE

ARKANSAS

Secondary

PENN STATE Star safety Jaquan Brisker (64, 2 INTs) opted out, resulting in more depth chart ascension for a unit that posted 12 INTs, fourth in the Big Ten. Safety Ji-Ayir Brown (67, 1 TFL, 4 INT, 5 PBU) has gotten lots of action. Corners Joey Porter Jr. (49, 4 PBU, 1 INT) and Tariq Castro-Fields (32, 6 PBU) have both made All-Big Ten teams. Kalen King (16, 1 TFL, 4 PBU) and Daequan Hardy (15, 3 TFL, 7 PBU) will see more run.

ARKANSAS Montaric Brown (53, 1 TFL, 5 INTs) earned an All-SEC nod by coaches. NB Greg Brooks Jr. (44, 2.5 TFL, 2 PBU, 2 FR), Hudson Clark (19, 1 TFL) and LaDarrius Bishop (15, 3 PBU) are cover men. The rise of Myles Slusher (46, 2, 2 INT, 2 hurries) helped absorb the loss of Jalen Catalon. Joe Foucha (67, 6.5 TFL, 5 PBU), Simeon Blair (37, 4 PBU), Jayden Johnson (24, 2) and Malik Chavis (13, 1 INT) are top safeties.

ADVANTAGE None

Special teams

PENN STATE Jordan Stout is a do-it-all kicking machine and one of the nation’s best punters as a finalist for the Ray Guy Award. Stout has the highest Pro Football Focus grade (93.1) for punters, the fewest punt return yards allowed (33) and highest average hang time (4.36). Stout leads the nation with a 90.3% touchback rate and is 16 of 23 on FGs, 34 of 36 on PATs.

ARKANSAS Cam Little (19 of 23 FG, 43 of 43 PAT) has been a special freshman. P Reid Bauer

(43.2) improved his punting and emerged as a fake FG artist. Standout kickoff man Vito Calvaruso (85% touchbacks) is out, so Little or Sam Loy will fill in there. Nathan Parodi (17-197, 1 TD) ranks among the nation’s best punt returners. Jordan Silver had an outstanding year as a precision deep snapper.

ADVANTAGE

PENN STATE

Intangibles

PENN STATE How will Penn State manage its vast personnel losses due to opt outs? Some teams’ backups put it together magnificently in one-game scenarios, others stumble, but today’s scenario, with at least six out and other starters injured, the Nittany Lions, who have lost 5 of their last 7 games, have much to overcome. Still, there’s the school and Big Ten pride and the team’s 3-1 Outback Bowl record to defend, which is motivation.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks seem very happy to be here and extremely motivated to chuck off the school’s traditionally poor record in Florida bowl games, Jan. 1 games and meetings against Big Ten schools. Arkansas’ opt outs weren’t as numerous as Penn State’s, but significant anyway, with WR Treylon Burks and DE Tre Williams out. Four trophy game wins in one season and nine wins overall would be major for Coach Sam Pittman.

ADVANTAGE

ARKANSAS