Razorbacks' RPO yields balanced results in 2021

200 both ways

The 2021 Razorbacks are the second Arkansas team since complete school records have been logged in 1947 to average 200 rushing and 200 passing yards per game in a season. A look at some of the top balanced offensive seasons in Arkansas history:

Year;Games;Rush-Yds;Avg.Pass;yards;Avg.

1971;11;582-2571;233.7;2,327;211.5

2021;12;530-2608;217.3;2,683;223.6

2015;13;512-2565;197.3;3,486;268.2

1970;5;71-2116;192.4;2,448;222.5

TAMPA, Fla. -- The 2021 Arkansas Razorbacks under offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson have attained a statistical milestone that has flown under the radar.

The University of Arkansas (8-4) enters today's 11:05 a.m. Outback Bowl game against Penn State (7-5) averaging 223.6 passing yards and 217.3 rushing yards per game.

Only one other Arkansas team has managed to average both 200 yards rushing and passing for a season. The 1971 Razorbacks amassed 233.7 rushing yards and 211.5 passing yards per game while going 8-3-1 for Coach Frank Broyles.

Jefferson's prowess as a passer and runner has helped unlock Briles run-pass option offense the way it was intended. The Razorbacks rank 32nd nationally with 440.9 total yards per game as one of the most "balanced" teams in the country.

The other Power 5 teams that can make that claim are Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Louisville, UCLA, Baylor (which entered Friday night's Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss averaging exactly 215 yards per game rushing and passing), Kentucky, Utah and Oregon.

Penn State Coach James Franklin said the Hogs' balance begins with Jefferson.

"Big, physical, mature guy," Franklin said. "I think they do a really nice job ... not only from a tempo standpoint, but to me it starts and ends with the running game.

"I know you talk about balance, but I think it's obvious that they want to run the ball, having a head coach who has an offensive line background. Those guys usually pride themselves with that."

Part of Arkansas' plan is pounding on Penn State, which will be without a pair of starting defensive linemen, both starting inside linebackers and safety Jaquan Brisker due to opt-outs.

"I feel like we're going to come in and dominate this game just because of all the talent we have in that [running back] room," Arkansas sophomore tailback Dominique Johnson said.

Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith has been dangling the Outback Bowl rushing record -- Wisconsin's 400 yards against Auburn in 2015 -- as incentive for the Razorbacks.

"So us rushing the ball is basically what Coach [Sam] Pittman wants. He comes to us every day and voices, like, he wants us to run the ball. The running back is what we're going to be good at, so I feel like that puts a chip on our shoulder to set high expectations for ourselves as a running back group to go out there and do what we do."

Freshman tailback Raheim Sanders referenced the Razorbacks' strongest run game of the season, a 333-yard effort in a 40-21 win over No. 15 Texas in which all four running backs scored rushing touchdowns, in discussing his aim for the Outback Bowl.

"I just really think we should treat this game just like Texas, with them trying to come into the SEC," Sanders said. "So I feel like we come and attack Penn State just like that."

Jefferson dished out credit to multiple parts of the team when asked about Arkansas' offensive balance.

"Just the O-line I have," Jefferson said. "They're a veteran group up front. Those guys being able to sort out different defenses to create running lanes for me and the running backs. Open lanes up for us to carry the ball and also for me for to be able to stay back there in the pocket confident, knowing the those guys up front and the running backs are going to hold their blocks for an extra second and let me get the ball to the playmakers in space."

Jefferson added the run game is the key to the Hogs' balance.

"Our rushing attack lifts our offense because we're basically an RPO team," he said. "So just establishing the run early and basically just passing off the run game and just knowing my reads and knowing who to throw off of."

Franklin suggested Jefferson might be a more aggressive runner today.

"I think they do enough of the things to keep you honest: The play-action passes, RPOs off of that, that can be challenging. Also some of the tricks and gimmick plays.

"The other thing is I think when you have that type of quarterback you have to manage it during the season. When you get to the bowl game, this is the last game of the year, we're expecting them to run that 245-pound quarterback a bunch."

Said Pittman: "I think [Jefferson] is going to run if we need him to win the game. Obviously we went into Ole Miss thinking that would be the way for us to win the game, and I'm not for sure that ... it didn't affect him a little bit against Auburn, being beat up and those things.

"But we don't play anybody after this game. We're going out there to do the best we can and use our personnel the best we can to win."