Replacement suits Chippewas to a tee

EL PASO, Texas -- Central Michigan came to the desert southwest to play in one bowl game and ended up in another.

The Chippewas still found a way to end their five-game bowl losing streak.

Lew Nichols III ran for 130 yards and a touchdown, leading late replacement Central Michigan to a 24-21 victory over Washington State in the Sun Bowl on Friday.

When Boise State opted out of the Arizona Bowl because of covid-19 issues, Central Michigan switched about 300 miles east from Tucson, Ariz., to the Texas border city of El Paso.

Miami skipped the Sun Bowl for covid-19 reasons as well. Central Michigan stayed in Arizona before bussing to El Paso the day before the game.

The Chippewas (9-4) won their fifth consecutive game this season in their first bowl victory since beating Western Kentucky in the 2012 Little Caesars Bowl.

"They played their tails off," Central Michigan Coach Jim McElwain said of a defense that held the Cougars to 53 yards before halftime to help the Chippewas to a 21-0 lead. "They might have been missing some guys, but let me tell you something else, we were missing guys. And you know what? We didn't care. We just went out and played."

The Cougars (7-6) were without starting tackles Liam Ryan and Abe Lucas for Coach Jake Dickert's first game on the sideline since having the interim tagged removed. Running backs Max Borghi and Deon McIntosh also opted out.

"Their edge rushers were the biggest ones that kind of gave us some issues," Dickert said. "They chose their spots. They were aggressive. They blitzed. They were high up the field and they used their speed on our two new tackles."

Washington State, which dropped to 8-9 all-time in bowls, rallied in the second half behind backup quarterback Victor Gabalis, scoring three times to make it close. Gabalis was 12 of 23 passing for 180 yards and 2 TDs.

After a 13-yard scoring toss to Lincoln Victor pulled the Cougars within three points with 3:13 remaining, they had another chance starting at their 14-yard line with 2:41 remaining. Central Michigan stopped Joey Hobert a yard short on a catch on fourth-and-5.

Marshall Meeder kicked three field goals for Central Michigan, including a 52-yarder for a 6-0 lead and a 43-yarder for a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

Nichols scored the first touchdown on a 1-yard plunge for a 13-0 lead late in the first quarter.

"We came together as a team today," Nichols said. "We pounded up front and came up with the win."

Thursday's late game

LAS VEGAS BOWL

WISCONSIN 20,

ARIZONA STATE 13

LAS VEGAS -- Braelon Allen ran for 159 yards and Wisconsin drained the final 9:57 off the clock with an 18-play drive that sealed the win over Arizona State.

Allen, the 17-year-old true freshman from Fond Du Lac, Wis., had 101 yards by halftime for his eighth 100-yard game of the season.

Graham Mertz finished 11 of 15 for 137 yards and a touchdown to senior tight end Jake Ferguson, who caught three passes for 33 yards in his final game for Wisconsin (9-4).

The Badgers started 1-3 with Big Ten losses to ranked opponents Penn State and Michigan but answered with a seven-game winning streak to earn a 20th consecutive bowl bid.

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for 199 total yards and threw an interception for the Sun Devils (8-5), who are 3-6 in bowls since 2011.

The Sun Devils were held to 219 total yards, including 102 in the first half.

