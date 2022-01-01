Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis First post 12:30 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Candy Tycoon in the fourth

BEST BET Ournationonparade in the seventh

LONG SHOT Go for Sherrie in the sixth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 33-93 (35.5%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $40,000

FORSAKEN** contested an honest pace before finishing fourth in an unusually fast state-bred maiden allowance sprint, and he has recorded two sharp subsequent breezes. RESERVE has been earning competitive Beyer figures, while competing exclusively in stronger maiden races. SALADO made a middle-move before flattening out in his return from a lengthy layoff. He also shows a swift subsequent breeze and he is cutting back to a sprint.

5 ForsakenContrerasHartman6-1

7 ReserveCabreraMoquett7-2

4 SaladoArrietaSharp5-2

8 Amazing RocketCanchariCash9-2

1 SmokeymountainrainGutierrezCalhoun8-1

3 Brody BoucherGonzalezJacquot15-1

2 J's Little ManTohillMartin12-1

9 GunstoneSantanaOrtiz6-1

6 Prince of EarlFrancoChleborad12-1

2 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $40,000

SOUTHERN PECAN* closed his debut preparations with a pair of encouraging works, and trainer Ernie Witt has won with three of his last seven firsters who have made a debut for a claiming price. AFLEET SKY has recorded three consecutive five-furlong workouts, and trainer Allen Milligan has had his maidens sitting on go at the meeting. ONEIGHTHUNDREDCASH has been competing in open maiden allowance races at Hawthorne, and he looms a late threat at this lower level.

8 Southern PecanQuinonezWitt6-1

11 Afleet SkyGarciaMilligan10-1

4 OneighthundredcashGonzalezMason6-1

2 Max's HeartGutierrezSmith7-2

12 All in Good TimeCourtMartin5-1

10 WoffordCabreraMoquett5-1

14 HackerTohillMartin15-1

6 Bumper PoolTohillVon Hemel15-1

3 Pacific HarborCoetzeeHornsby10-1

5 Backgate RedVazquezPrather8-1

7 Moonshine VisionBaileyFires15-1

1 Mucho Rocket CatCohenMartin20-1

13 Jacks Spring BreakLopezMason20-1

9 Accel JoeBorelWilliams30-1

3 Purse $44,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, starter allowance

PEACEFUL STREET*** pressed the pace before kicking clear in a sharp career debut victory on a muddy track, and he was claimed by a top team and will be racing in blinkers for the first time. SONNYISNOTSOFUNNY has early speed and he also owns the field's fastest Beyer figures, but he has also been wildly inconsistent. JERRY'S EIGHTY sprinted well in a pair of races at Remington, and he is back at a preferred distance after a useful front-running route effort over this track.

5 Peaceful StreetVazquezDiodoro5-1

9 SonnyisnotsofunnyFrancoDeville3-1

8 Jerry's EightyCabreraSmith7-2

6 StoneviciousGerouxFoster8-1

4 RequisitionSantanaAsmussen4-1

1 DealmeinbudGarciaCates15-1

2 Catch the SmokePereiraPotts12-1

7 Can't Beat MeArrietaWestermann8-1

3 Rodeo ManContrerasManley12-1

4 Purse $101,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

CANDY TYCOON*** was a clear winner at a similar condition last month at Churchill. He is graded stake-placed at two turns, and he is bred to love a wet track. ALLEGE has been knocking at the door at this condition in Kentucky. He has tactical speed and figures to benefit from a ground saving trip. RAM finished second behind the top selection at Churchill, and he did break his maiden on a wet track last season at Oaklawn.

9 Candy TycoonGerouxCasse3-1

1 AllegeSantanaAsmussen9-2

5 RamArrietaLukas5-1

6 IndimaajCohenDiodoro7-2

3 Prodigious BayCabreraMoquett6-1

8 Decision MakerHiraldoVan Berg10-1

2 AntigravityFrancoHollendorfer5-1

4 What a CountryHarrHartlage30-1

7 Judge Phillip MGarciaAnderson20-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

PIKACHU** broke a few lengths slow and was caught wide late on the turn in a deceptively good fourth-place debut. Big improvement is expected with a good break from the gate. SUMMER IN MALIBU was beaten only 2 lengths in a sprint debut at Churchill, and he is back sprinting after being overmatched in a two-turn race, and he is also treated with Lasix for the first time. DANCING COSSACK has recorded second-place finishes at Delaware and Monmouth, and his local breezes have been upbeat.

13 PikachuGarciaMilligan5-1

10 Summer in MalibuCohenVance6-1

6 Dancing CossackGutierrezHollendorfer3-1

9 Classic ShineVazquezMaker7-2

8 Blues TuneFrancoHolthus9-2

12 Tequila RevolutionHiraldoMason20-1

14 Bourbon DelightCanchariDiVito20-1

2 MesmerizedCabreraMoquett6-1

7 Side BetPereiraPuhich20-1

1 OutcomeGonzalezBarkley10-1

3 Elusive FreudTorresVillafranco20-1

5 Can Man DoContrerasHobby15-1

4 We Thank YouBaileyBarrett20-1

11 No HuddleGarciaMilligan20-1

6 Purse $42,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

GO FOR SHERRIE** contested the pace and held on well, while unable to fend off a 6-5 winner, but he benefits from a race over the track and has won two of five on a wet track. LONG TERM THINKING won two of three two-turn races this season at Prairie, and he is stretching out for top connections after four consecutive sprint races. BEAR OAK won his first three races in 2021, including two at Oaklawn, and he returns fresh and appears to be working well.

8 Go for SherrieCourtManley10-1

5 Long Term ThinkingVazquezDiodoro7-2

2 Bear OakWalesHornsby30-1

10 KershawGerouxAmescua3-1

11 EskenforitArrietaHartman9-2

9 Gita's LadHiraldoBecker8-1

6 Hooked a GoodwinFrancoPuhl30-1

4 River EchoCabreraBroberg6-1

3 Something NaturalCohenVillafranco6-1

1 SkyscannerTorresShorter8-1

7 David's GemCanchariGarcia30-1

7 Purse $50,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $50,000

OURNATIONONPARADE*** is a talented sprinter who competed in a Grade III stake just two races back at Gulfstream, and he is working smartly for new and winning connections. DRENA'S STAR is a speedy veteran with a strong four for nine record at Oaklawn. He was scratched Friday in favor of this race. BOURBON FRONTIER defeated two-turn runners over a muddy track just two weeks back, and the versatile runner looms a late threat with an expected rapid pace.

9 OurnationonparadeGutierrezCano8-1

6 Drena's StarSantanaMaker7-2

5 Bourbon FrontierCohenPotts12-1

11 Home BaseArrietaContreras9-2

1 Nuclear OptionGonzalezMason6-1

10 ShotskiFrancoBroberg9-2

8 KadriCourtCash8-1

2 Best of GreeleyCabreraHawley8-1

7 Town ChampVazquezMcKnight8-1

4 Much BetterGerouxAsmussen5-1

3 Pit BossCanchariCash15-1

8 Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

MACRON*** was a dominating wet track maiden winner at Churchill, and he may have tipped his hand in a rapid 5-furlong gate work Dec. 10. UNITEDANDRESOLUTE was compromised by a wide trip in a third-place finish at Churchill, and his subsequent breezes at Fair Grounds are encouraging. ONE FAST CAT has ran two fast races at Keeneland, and he is a logical contender if able to produce a similar performance at Oaklawn.

6 MacronVazquezAsmussen3-1

13 UnitedandresoluteGerouxAmoss4-1

5 One Fast CatContrerasHiles8-1

4 Ride Richie RideCohenBroberg8-1

2 ReprobateGerouxDeville4-1

11 Name RejectedHiraldoDiVito5-1

8 Polar WindArrietaContreras10-1

10 Martini BluCabreraRobertson10-1

12 Money MikeCanchariCash12-1

3 Commander KhaiFrancoBaltas10-1

1 Belfast BoyPereiraPuhich8-1

7 WindcrackerLopezPuhl20-1

14 Big NickCabreraGarcia10-1

9 Gambler RocketTohillMartin15-1

9 The Smarty Jones. Purse $250,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds

KAVOD** was stake-placed over a wet track as a juvenile, and he looked good overcoming some trouble winning the 6-furlong Advent on opening day. His experience should provide an advantage in a field of lightly raced horses. ALL IN SYNC splashed his way to a maiden sprint win at Churchill, and the third-place finisher came back to win a fast maiden race. BEN DIESEL finished fourth behind a very promising winner in the Grade II Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill, and he would have been my top selection if not for a nearly impossible post position.

4 KavodArrietaHartman5-1

2 All in SyncSantanaAsmussen8-1

14 Ben DieselCourtStewart5-1

3 Home BrewGerouxCox3-1

10 Barber RoadGutierrezOrtiz4-1

12 Cool Papa GVazquezAsmussen6-1

11 CairamaFrancoAsmussen8-1

9 Don'tcrossthedevilLuzziD'Amato10-1

8 VivarGarciaCox8-1

1 Dash AttackCohenMcPeek12-1

6 BureauCabreraMoquett12-1

7 RuggsLeparouxMoquett10-1

5 IgnitisContrerasLukas15-1

13 ImmoralPereiraPuhich20-1

10 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

V. I. P. WHO*** is only a photo-finish loss from having won five consecutive races, and he is the speed and class of the field. ANDREAS has more second-place finishes than wins, but he has competitive Beyer figures and is in good hands. IKE may be the controlling speed, and he does own a win on a wet track.

1 V. I. P. WhoGutierrezHollendorfer3-1

5 AndreasVazquezBroberg5-1

12 IkeCabreraMoquett4-1

1a Knights KeyGutierrezHollendorfer3-1

10 So AliveLopezBarkley8-1

6 Chicory BlueHiraldoVance4-1

4 ZitmanPereiraPotts12-1

9 IstillgotitFrancoPuhl12-1

8 AltitoArrietaVance12-1

7 Splash for GoldGonzalezMason8-1

2 That's What I SayCanchariJacquot15-1

3 Major BrownHarrDonaldson20-1

11 Shake ItWalesJackson20-1