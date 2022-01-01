Rose Bowl Capsule

Rose Bowl

NO. 6 OHIO STATE (10-2) vs. NO. 11 UTAH (10-3)

WHEN (TV) 4 p.m. Central (ESPN/ESPN2)

LINE Ohio State by 41/2

SERIES RECORD Ohio State leads 1-0

WHAT'S AT STAKE

With the Utes making their first appearance and the Buckeyes back for the 16th time, "The Granddaddy of Them All" returns home after last year's College Football Playoff semifinal was relocated to Arlington, Texas, because of the covid-19 pandemic. Ohio State will have to shake off the disappointment of a rivalry loss to Michigan that prevented the Buckeyes from playing for the Big Ten title and a spot in the final four.

KEY MATCHUP

Utah RB Tavion Thomas vs. Ohio State's defensive line. After failing to contain the Wolverines' punishing ground game, the Buckeyes will be tested again by Thomas. After rushing for 1,041 yards and 20 touchdowns, the Dayton, Ohio, native wants one more big performance to show Ohio State "what they missed out on."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

OHIO STATE WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the breakout star of a loaded passing game, making 80 receptions for 1,259 yards and 6 touchdowns.

UTAH QB Cam Rising saved the season after replacing Charlie Brewer in a triple-overtime loss to San Diego State. The redshirt sophomore's steady play and familiarity with coordinator Andy Ludwig's system allowed the Utes to play to their strengths after the change. Rising threw for 2,097 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 starts, adding 360 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Ohio State has not lost consecutive games since the 2013 Big Ten championship and 2014 Orange Bowl. They are 11-0 following a loss since the end of the 2013 season. ... Utes LB Devin Lloyd filled up the stat sheet to be named the Pac-12 Pat Tillman defensive player of the year. He has 106 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 4 interceptions and 1 fumble recovery as a fifth-year junior.