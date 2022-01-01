S. Africa's peak in omicron lifts hopes for U.S.





After news that South Africa has passed the peak of its coronavirus cases caused by the omicron variant, scientists are projecting that the United States' cases will crest as soon as the middle of January.

Over the past month, the omicron variant has quickly spread around the world, even among people who are vaccinated or who had recovered from previous infections. On Thursday, the United States surpassed 580,000 cases, beating the record set only a day before.

That is believed to be a vast undercount because of testing shortages, the popularity of at-home tests and reporting delays over the holidays. What's more, scientists say, a significant number of people may have asymptomatic infections and never know it.

New estimates from researchers at Columbia University suggest that the United States illnesses could peak by Jan. 9 at around 2.5 million cases per week, although that number could go as high as 5.4 million. In New York City, the first U.S. metropolis to see a major surge of omicron, the researchers estimated that cases will peak by the first week of the new year.

"It's shocking. It's disturbing," said Jeffrey Shaman, a public health researcher who led the Columbia modeling work. "We're seeing unprecedented numbers of covid-19 cases."

The variant is significantly milder than delta and other versions of the virus, and is far less likely to lead to hospitalizations, according to data from South Africa and preliminary data from Britain released Friday.

Still, the sheer numbers of people getting infected all at the same time could strain hospitals, experts said, especially in places with lower vaccination rates or in places where hospitals are already overburdened. Just how much of a burden the variant will be, however, depends on how quickly it burns out in particular communities, especially in large cities.

Those complex transmission dynamics have been difficult to predict with precision.

Another model, released by a research group from the University of Washington last week, estimated that the United States will reach a peak in cases by the end of January. But those researchers are now rethinking their projections based on omicron's rapid spread.

"We are realizing right now monitoring the data that the peak is going to come much faster," said Ali Mokdad, a public health researcher at the University of Washington. "My guess is it will happen before mid-January."

The numbers are increasing so quickly that some public health researchers say modeling isn't even necessary to see where things are headed. "You don't even need a model for this," said William Hanage, a public health researcher at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

There are some reasons to think that the variant's behavior in the United States is different from what's in other countries.

In South Africa, for example, the population is much younger, and a large proportion had been infected by earlier waves of the virus. In Britain, the vaccination rate for older people is much higher than in the United States.

And although omicron causes milder illness, the surge in cases could send more people to the hospital.

"The context for all of this is that hospitals are struggling," Hanage said. "We don't have that much spare capacity. And of course, omicron makes that worse."

S. AFRICA PEAK

South Africa appears to have passed the peak of its omicron-driven fourth coronavirus wave, the country's Cabinet announced Thursday, adding that there was only a "marginal increase" in fatalities, which remained low compared with previous spikes.

The number of infections fell by roughly 30% to just under 90,000 for the week ending Dec. 25, down from some 127,000 in the previous corresponding period, government data show. The number of hospital admissions has also been significantly lower over the past 1½ weeks.

The country's medical system has capacity to provide "routine health services," authorities said in a Thursday statement, adding that the government would roll back certain pandemic control measures.

The relatively swift passage of the latest South African wave is likely to be keenly watched in many other countries struggling with a spike in omicron-driven infections.

But at least one prominent South African infectious-disease expert has cautioned against extrapolating from the country's data, given its relatively young population. South Africa is also in the middle of the Southern Hemisphere summer, a time of year when respiratory illnesses are relatively uncommon.

Nonetheless, the decline in hospital admissions that came "almost in real-time" with the dive in case counts suggests omicron patients require less medical intervention than did people infected with previous versions of the novel coronavirus, said Catherine Bennett, an epidemiologist at Deakin University in Australia.

Even as South African authorities warned that omicron still poses a threat, it has lifted restrictions such as a late-night curfew. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to serve alcohol past 11 p.m., and larger indoor gatherings are permitted, as long as there is social distancing. A mask mandate in public areas is still in place.

The relaxation of pandemic control measures is unlikely to lead to a "dramatic" spike in infections even if the decline in cases slows, said Bennett, the Australian expert.

"The fact that hospitalizations are declining is reinforcing that this is probably coming to its natural decline," she said. "Those restrictions, if they're not ... a full lockdown, then it's a marginal difference."

In a peer-reviewed paper released Tuesday, South African researchers again underscored "decreased severity of disease" after studying data of 466 covid patients recently hospitalized in Tshwane, a metropolitan area that was hit particularly hard by omicron.

The scientists found that the patients required, on average, four days in a hospital, or about half that needed earlier in the pandemic.

"A clearer picture has emerged now that we are well beyond the peak of this wave," wrote Fareed Abdullah of the South African Medical Research Council, the study's lead author, on Twitter. "This omicron wave is over in the city of Tshwane. It was a flash flood more than a wave."

UNCERTAINTIES

While South Africa saw a rapid increase in cases followed by a sharp decline, it's unclear whether cases will crest in the United States in a similar fashion. Because of the number of unknowns, including the emergence of new variants and government restrictions aimed at curbing transmission, Shaman's group limits its projections to four to six weeks in advance.

Two things can cause new infections to decline, according to Natalie Dean, a public health researcher at Emory University.

The biggest contributor is that the virus can burn through people in certain communities, especially dense cities. When it stops finding people to infect, new cases decline.

People may also change their behaviors, whether through societal restrictions or on their own, giving the virus fewer opportunities to find them.

"Our communities are complicated -- it doesn't mean that everyone in the community has gotten infected," Dean said. "It's kind of the people who are most connected."

The United States could also see more localized outbreaks, with cases beginning to decline in current hot spots, like New York City and Washington, D.C., just as they're beginning to take off elsewhere. That could lead to more of a rounded peak instead of a sharp turnaround, Shaman said.

As of Thursday, the nation's seven-day average was 343,172 new cases a day, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. Single-day reports indicated that case counts may have hit more than 560,000 Thursday -- doubling the highest daily totals from last winter -- but those numbers are not as reliable as the seven-day average.

The news of the spike in the seven-day average came as U.S. health officials discouraged large New Year's Eve gatherings.

Anthony Fauci, the White House's chief medical adviser, urged Americans to rethink party plans and encouraged smaller gatherings to help prevent the spread of the virus. New York is among the cities set to forge ahead with outdoor festivities despite that warning.

Case numbers reported by states on a single day might not necessarily be all from one day, especially during the holidays, which is why The Post indicated it generally relies on seven-day averages.

While a high volume of tests and staff shortages could play a role in the country reporting a single-day spike in cases, the rapid surge in infections from omicron over the past two weeks underscores what is now the most infectious period of the pandemic.

"It's unlike anything we've ever seen, even at the peak of the prior surges of covid," James Phillips, the chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University Hospital, told CNN.

The nation's seven-day average for new cases has increased by 82% compared with the previous seven days, The Post data shows. While deaths and hospitalizations are also up nationwide, they are not increasing at the rate of new cases.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said this week that hospitalizations remain "comparatively low," noting that those totals tend to lag behind infections by about two weeks.

Fifteen states reported record-high average daily cases Thursday, according to The Post's tracking, which can be affected by intermittent state reporting and holiday closures. Those 15 states are Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington. Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., also experienced record days, data shows.

Sixty-two percent of the country is completely vaccination, according to The Post's tracker. Twenty-eight states had vaccination rates lower than the national average as of early Friday.

About 68.8 million Americans who've completed vaccination had received booster shots since Aug. 13, according to the CDC.

The surge in cases has played out all over the country, especially in California, Florida and New York. More than 6.8 million new test results have been reported in the country over the past seven days, data shows. Of those new tests, 18% were positive.

For the new year, some public health experts are warning of potential omicron-fueled disruptions to public life. Michael Osterholm, an infectious-disease expert at the University of Minnesota, told MSNBC on Thursday that the rise in cases in recent days signals that the country could "have a hard time keeping everyday life operating."

"The next month is going to be a viral blizzard," he said.

AUSTRALIA CASES

New coronavirus infections soared again in Australia on Friday to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time.

Experts say the explosion is being driven by the omicron variant and a recent relaxation of restrictions in Sydney and other areas.

More than 15,000 of the new cases were reported in Sydney. Another 5,000 cases came from elsewhere in New South Wales state, while almost 6,000 were confirmed in Victoria state, home to the second-largest city of Melbourne.

While hospitalizations and deaths have been increasing from the surge, so far they haven't reached comparative levels seen in previous outbreaks.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison remained upbeat despite the rising virus numbers and the many natural challenges the nation has recently faced.

"Despite the pandemic, despite the floods, the fires, continuing drought in some areas, the cyclones, the lockdowns, even mice plagues, Australia is stronger today than we were a year ago. And we're safer," Morrison said in a New Year's Eve message.

"We have one of the lowest death rates and the highest vaccination rates from covid anywhere in the world," he said.

In New South Wales state, officials reported six new deaths and 763 patients hospitalized, including 69 in intensive care. The state hasn't been able to keep up with demand for tests, leaving people to wait for hours.

But state Premier Dominic Perrottet said the health system was coping overall.

"While the case numbers are substantially increasing, compared to where we were with the delta variant, our position remains incredibly strong," he said. "Our number one priority here in New South Wales is to keep our people safe, and that will continue to be our priority as we move through this next phase."

Information was contributed by Azeen Ghorayshi of The New York Times; by Timothy Bella, Joel Achenbach, Robert Barnes and Amy Cheng of The Washington Post; and by staff members of The Associated Press.








