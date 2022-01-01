Sugar Bowl Capsule





Sugar Bowl

N0. 7 BAYLOR (11-2) vs. NO. 8 MISSISSIPPI (10-2)

WHEN (TV) 7:45 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Mississippi by 11/2

SERIES RECORD Baylor leads 1-0

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Possibly a top-10 ranking and conference pride. Baylor is the Big 12 champion and is matched up with the third-highest ranked SEC team because the top two -- Alabama and Georgia -- both received bids to the four-team College Football Playoff. Ole Miss also has a chance to win 11 games in a season for the first time.

KEY MATCHUP

Mississippi Coach Lane Kiffin's SEC-leading offense, spearheaded by dynamic QB Matt Corral and averaging 506.7 yards per game, against Baylor Coach Dave Aranda's defense, which has held opponents nearly 12 points below their season average for their other games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BAYLOR RB Abram Smith has rushed for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns. He needs 119 yards in the Sugar Bowl to break the Baylor single-season record for yards rushing set by Terrance Ganaway in 2011.

MISSISSIPPI QB Matt Corral has accounted for 3,936 total yards and 31 touchdowns. He ranks in the top 20 nationally in several categories, including total offense (328 yards per game), yards passing (3,339), completion percentage (68.4%), yards per pass attempt (8.8) and completions per game (21.7). Corral is one of only four QBs in the Football Bowl Subdivision with at least 20 TDs passing and 10 rushing.

FACTS & FIGURES

Baylor is making its third appearance in the Sugar Bowl and 26th appearance in a bowl game. ... The Bears are 1-1 in Sugar Bowls, with its 1957 team beating Tennessee 13-7 and 2019 squad losing to Georgia 26-14. ... Baylor has reached the 10-win mark for the sixth time in the last 11 years (2011, 2013-15, 2019, 2021). ... Baylor has tied a school record with 11 wins (11-2 in 2013 & 2014, 11-3 in 2019, 11-2 in 2021).

FILE - Baylor head coach Dave Aranda calls to his players in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. The Southeastern Conference's most prolific offense clashes with one of the better defenses in the Big 12 when No. 8 Mississippi meets sixth-ranked Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson, File)



FILE - Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. The Southeastern Conference's most prolific offense clashes with one of the better defenses in the Big 12 when No. 8 Mississippi meets sixth-ranked Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)



Baylor running back Abram Smith (7) breaks free on a 75-yard run as he is chased by Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2), safety Pat Fields (10) and linebacker Shane Whitter (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The Southeastern Conference's most prolific offense clashes with one of the better defenses in the Big 12 when No. 8 Mississippi meets sixth-ranked Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)





