World marks dawn of '22





NEW YORK -- The new year marched across the globe, time zone by time zone, and thousands of New Year's revelers stood shoulder to shoulder in a slight chill to witness a 6-ton ball, encrusted with nearly 2,700 Waterford crystals, descend above a crowd of about 15,000 in-person spectators.

The pandemic again dampened many celebrations around the world.

In Paris, officials canceled fireworks displays amid surging infections and reintroduced mandatory mask-wearing outdoors, an edict followed by the majority of people who milled about on the Champs-Elysees as the final hours of 2021 ticked away.

In Berlin, police urged people not to gather near the Brandenburg Gate, where a concert was staged without a live audience.

In Madrid, authorities allowed only 7,000 people into the city's Puerta del Sol downtown square, a venue traditionally hosting some 20,000 revelers.

The crowd in New York City was far smaller than the many tens of thousands of revelers who, before the pandemic, descended on the world-famous Times Square to bask in the New Year's Eve lights and hoopla.

The Times Square celebration went on, even as public health officials cautioned Friday against unbridled revelry amid surging covid-19 infections from the omicron variant.













Last year's ball drop was closed to the public because of the pandemic.

Though the crowds in Times Square were smaller, the throngs nevertheless stretched for blocks to soak in the celebration, with many traveling from afar to take part. Confetti lit up by electronic billboards swirled in a light breeze on a mild winter night.

Mary Gonzalez stood a few feet behind a crowd, seeking to keep her distance from anyone unwittingly carrying the virus.

"I'm happy that 2021 is over because it caused a lot of problems for everybody," said Gonzalez, who was visiting from Mexico City and wanted to take in an American tradition. "We hope that 2022 is much better than this year."

The annual ball drop took place as the clock struck midnight and ushered in the new year, an occasion traditionally commemorated with the uncorking of champagne, clinking of pints, joyous embraces and renewed hope for better times ahead.

Times Square is often referred to as the crossroads of the world, and city officials insisted on holding the New Year's Eve event to demonstrate the city's resiliency amid a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Doubts swirled about whether New York City would have to cancel this year's bash, as it posted record numbers of covid-19 cases in the days leading up to it. Some cities like Atlanta to canceled their celebrations.

Covid-19 cases in the U.S. have soared to their highest levels on record at more than 265,000 per day on average. New York City reported a record number of new, confirmed cases -- nearly 44,000 -- on Wednesday and a similar number Thursday, according to New York state figures.

Officials required those attending the Times Square celebration to wear masks and show proof of vaccination. Organizers had initially hoped that more than 50,000 revelers would be able to attend, but plans were dramatically scaled back because of widespread infections.

Rap artist and actor LL Cool J was supposed to be among the performers taking the stage in Times Square on Friday night, but he pulled out because he had tested positive for covid-19.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who relinquished oversight of the nation's most populous city at the stroke of midnight, said the festivities at Times Square showed "the world that New York City is fighting our way through this."

Eric Adams is New York City's new mayor. The Democrat was sworn into office in a Times Square ceremony just minutes after the city rang in the new year today.

Adams, 61, takes office as the city grapples with record numbers of covid-19 cases.

As confetti drifted across Times Square, Adams recited his oath of office. He made no remarks and didn't take any questions from reporters. He had earlier appeared briefly on the main stage to affirm the city's resiliency.

"Even in the midst of covid, in the midst of everything that we're going through, this is a country where hope and opportunities is always, ever present," he said earlier in the night.

"It's just great when New York shows the entire country how we come back," he said. "We showed the entire globe what we're made of. We're unbelievable. This is an unbelievable city and, trust me, we're ready for a major comeback because this is New York."

Adams is a former New York City police captain and Brooklyn borough president who has struck a more business-friendly, moderate stance than his predecessor but describes himself as a practical and progressive mayor who will "get stuff done." He's the city's second Black mayor, after David Dinkins who served from 1990-93, and the 110th mayor of New York City.

Adams said this week that he plans to keep in place many of the policies of de Blasio, including vaccine mandates that are among the strictest in the nation.

The new mayor said he and a team of advisers are studying whether to expand the city's vaccination mandates, plan to distribute masks and rapid tests, and introduce a color-coded system alerting New Yorkers to the threat level posed by the virus.

Meanwhile, airlines continued to struggle as the year drew to a close, canceling thousands of flights after the virus struck flight crews and other personnel and amid bad weather.

AROUND THE GLOBE

The pandemic game-changer of 2021 -- vaccinations -- continued apace. Pakistan said it had fully vaccinated 70 million of its 220 million people in 2021, and Britain said it met its goal of offering a vaccine booster shot to all adults by Friday.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin mourned the dead, praised Russians for their strength in difficult times and soberly warned that the pandemic "isn't retreating yet." Russia's virus task force has reported 308,860 covid-19 deaths, but its state statistics agency says the death toll has been more than double that.

"I would like to express words of sincere support to all those who lost their dear ones," Putin said in a televised address broadcast just before midnight in each of Russia's 11 time zones.

Pope Francis canceled his New Year's Eve tradition of visiting the life-sized manger set up in St. Peter's Square, again to avoid attracting a crowd.

In an unusual move for Francis, the 85-year-old pontiff donned a surgical mask for a Vespers service of prayer and hymns Friday evening as he sat in an armchair. But he also delivered a homily standing and unmasked.

"A sense of being lost has grown in the world during the pandemic," Francis told the faithful in St. Peter's Basilica.

France, Britain, Portugal and Australia were among countries that set records for covid-19 infections as 2021 gave way to 2022.

In London, the normal fireworks display, which would have attracted tens of thousands of people to the city center and the banks of the Thames, was replaced by a light and drones show that was broadcast on television. Location details about the spectacle were kept secret in advance to avoid crowds gathering.

"The last two years have been so difficult for so many people, so many have suffered and there is a point when we need to start coming together finally," said Mira Lluk, 22, a special-needs teacher.

France's unprecedented 232,200 new cases Friday marked its third day running above the 200,000 mark. The United Kingdom was close behind, with 189,846 new cases, also a record.

In London, officials said as many as one in 15 people were infected with the virus in the week before Christmas.

Hospitalizations of covid-19 patients in the United Kingdom rose 68% in the past week, to the highest levels since February.

Boisterous New Year's Eve celebrations kicked off in the Serbian capital of Belgrade where, unlike elsewhere in Europe, mass gatherings were allowed despite fears of the omicron variant.

One medical expert predicted that Serbia will see thousands of new covid-19 infections after the holidays.

At Expo 2020, the sprawling world's fair outside Dubai, 26-year-old tourist Lujain Orfi threw caution to the wind on New Year's Eve -- her first time ever outside Saudi Arabia, where she lives in the holy city of Medina.

"If you don't celebrate, life will pass you by," she said. "I'm healthy and took two [vaccine] doses. We just have to enjoy."

Australia went ahead with its celebrations despite reporting a record 32,000 new cases. Thousands of fireworks lit up the sky over Sydney's Harbor Bridge and Opera House at midnight. The crowds were far smaller than in pre-pandemic years.

ELSEWHERE IN WORLD

In Japan, writer Naoki Matsuzawa said he would spend the next few days cooking and delivering food to the elderly because some stores will be closed. He said vaccinations have made people less anxious about the pandemic, despite the new variant.

"A numbness has set in, and we are no longer overly afraid," said Matsuzawa, who lives in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo. "Some of us are starting to take for granted that it won't happen to me."

South Korean authorities closed many beaches and other tourist attractions along its east coast, which usually swarm with people hoping to catch the year's first sunrise.

In India, millions of people rang in the new year from their homes, with nighttime curfews and other restrictions taking the fizz out of celebrations in New Delhi, Mumbai and other large cities.

In mainland China, the Shanghai government canceled an annual light show along the Huangpu River that usually draws hundreds of thousands of spectators. There were no plans for public festivities in Beijing, where popular temples have been closed or had limited access since mid-December.

In the Philippines, a typhoon two weeks ago wiped out basic necessities for tens of thousands of people ahead of New Year's Eve. More than 400 were killed by Typhoon Rai and at least 82 remain missing.

Leahmer Singson, a 17-year-old mother, lost her home to a fire last month, and then the typhoon blew away her temporary wooden shack in Cebu city. She welcomed the new year with her husband, who works in a glass and aluminum factory, and her 1-year-old baby in a ramshackle tent in a clearing where hundreds of other families erected small tents from debris, rice sacks and tarpaulins.

Asked what she wants for the new year, Singson had a simple wish: "I hope we won't get sick."

Information for this article was contributed by Bobby Caina Calvan, Jennifer Peltz, John Leicester, Nick Perry, Daniel Cole, Vladimir Isachenkov, Frances D'Emili, Sylvia Hui, Darko Vojinovic, Isabel DeBre, Yuri Kageyama, Hyung-jin Kim, Ashok Sharma, Niniek Karmini, Edna Tarigan, Hau Dinh, Zen Soo, Tassanee Vejpongsa, Jim Gomez, Freida Frisaro, Maryclaire Dale, Michelle L. Price and Chen Si of The Associated Press.

Actor Jonathan Bennett speaks at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)



The Sino-American Friendship Association ("SAFA") performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)



FILE - Pedestrians walk in a nearly empty Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in New York. New York City is readying to embrace the new year by reviving its annual New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, as an uneasy nation tries to muster optimism that the worst days of the pandemic are now behind it. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)



FILE - The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. New York City is readying to embrace the new year by reviving its annual New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square—limiting the number of people to about 15,000 in-person spectators. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)



Revelers, in small groups in some areas, gather on Times Square in New York, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, as they attend New Year's Eve celebrations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)



Christopher Munoz and Nirvana Contreras kiss during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)



Revellers gather during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)







A woman watches fireworks during New Year’s Day celebrations today in Bucharest, Romania. Thousands gathered by a lake to attend a concert and watch fireworks and a laser show during celebrations in the Romanian capital. (AP/Vadim Ghirda)







Pyrotechnics go off early today to mark the start of 2022 just after midnight Friday near the Millennium Bridge over the River Thames, back-dropped by the dome of St Paul’s Cathedral in London. (AP/Matt Dunham)







Eric Adams celebrates early today in Times Square as he is sworn in as mayor of New York City just after the ball dropped to the ring in the new year. (The New York Times/Gabriela Bhaskar)











