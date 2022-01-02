21 people rescued after overnight stay on stuck N.M. tram

New Mexico search and rescue crews used ropes and helicopters Saturday to rescue 21 people who were stranded overnight in two tram cars after an iced-over cable caused the cars to get stuck high up in the Sandia Mountains overlooking Albuquerque.

Twenty people were in one car and one person was in another -- employees of Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway or a mountaintop restaurant -- who were headed home to celebrate the new year.

Then, near the second tower of the tramway, the cars stopped.

Finally, the countdown until 2022 had, for those stranded, become a countdown until their rescue. It would take more than 12 hours.

As temperatures dipped into the mid-20s, the passengers resorted to rationing Life Savers gummies and six bottles of water as they spent the first few hours of 2022 waiting for rescue crews to arrive.

By Saturday afternoon, all of the stranded passengers had been rescued. No one was injured, officials said.

Spencer Moreland, an incident commander for New Mexico Search and Rescue, which provided about 30 volunteers who helped with the rescue, got a call from the New Mexico State Police at 3 a.m.

He was on the scene by 4 a.m. An hour later, rescuers had begun the more than four-hour hike up the steep terrain in a snowstorm.

Rescuers had to get to a tower, climb to the tram and set up a rope system to lower people to safety, Moreland said. From there, they hiked with the passengers about 100 yards to a landing site where a helicopter whisked them away a few at a time.

Rescuers battled treacherous conditions, said Larry Koren, the pilot who flew the stranded to safety by landing his helicopter on a narrow ridge.

Koren, who is also the undersheriff for the Bernalillo County sheriff's office, said members of the sheriff's office, along with other local officials, had trained with the tramway operator for just such a situation.

Such a rescue was one that they had considered but never executed, he said, adding, "And we never expected it would be for 21 people in a snowstorm."

Michael Donovan, general manager of Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway, said that wind and ice had caused an emergency cable to cross over another cable, preventing the tram cars from reaching their destination.

He said rescuers were lucky that visibility had improved, allowing for a helicopter rescue. Otherwise, the stranded crew members might have had to hike to safety, a trek they were not equipped for.

"Some of the cooks had Crocs on," he said.

The wind swayed the car like a playground swing. At 3:49 a.m., they were bunched together, mostly silent, but still supportive of one another, restaurant worker Amber Santos said. It was 24 degrees and she continued to shiver, unable to sleep.

By 4 a.m., she believed she was going to die, she said.

"You just felt hopeless," Santos said. "You're cold. You're sad. You just want to be at home on New Year's with your friends, doing what other people do."

When rescue crews finally arrived, she immediately reached for a blanket and a water bottle. After rappelling to the ground, which she said was "actually very exciting," she got on the helicopter, was checked by medical workers and then walked to her car.

Information for this article was contributed by Eduardo Medina and Vimal Patel of The New York Times and by Paul Davenport of The Associated Press.