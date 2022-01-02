The nation in brief: Storms, flash floods hammer Kentucky

Storms, flash floods hammer Kentucky

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Saturday as powerful storms ripped through the state, causing flash floods, power failures and property damage.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or deaths. The storms come just three weeks after deadly tornadoes tore through the region, killing more than 90 people in five states, including 77 in Kentucky.

As of Saturday afternoon, much of Kentucky was under a flood warning. Portions of eastern Kentucky, as well as swaths of Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama were under a tornado watch.

The Kentucky governor's office reported flash flooding had caused water rescues and many road closures in the southern and central portions of the state. Heavy rains were expected to continue throughout the day in much of Kentucky, followed by a cold front, which could complicate emergency response efforts.

In the southwestern Kentucky town of Hopkinsville, several downtown businesses were damaged by a possible tornado. Another possible tornado touchdown occurred in Taylor County, in the middle of the state, where a number of homes were damaged, according to the governor's office.

2nd suspect in killing of officer jailed

BRADLEY, Ill. -- A woman wanted in the fatal shooting of one police officer and the wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel surrendered to police hours after a man also suspected in the shooting was arrested in Indiana, police said.

Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, Ill., surrendered Friday afternoon at the Bradley Police Department while accompanied by her attorney, Illinois State Police said. She was being held at a jail in Kankakee, Ill. Harris' attorney, Phil Haddad, said the pregnant mother of three turned herself in voluntarily and will appear in court on Monday.

Hours before Harris surrendered, a man who is suspected in late Wednesday's shooting that killed Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, a 49-year-old Bradley police officer, and critically wounded her partner, officer Tyler Bailey, 27, was arrested Friday morning at a home in North Manchester, Ind., police said.

Darius Sullivan, a 26-year-old from Kankakee, was wanted in the officers' shootings on active warrants for first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Rittmanic and Bailey were at a hotel late Wednesday to investigate a report of dogs that were barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot, police said. The officers found the room where the vehicle's possible owner was staying and were shot while talking to the people in that room, authorities said.

Footage of Florida tiger attack released

NAPLES, Fla. -- Body camera footage released by authorities showed a man screaming in pain and pleading for help just before a sheriff's deputy shot a Malayan tiger that had grabbed the man's arm at a Florida zoo.

The Collier County sheriff's office said the man was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he entered an unauthorized area near the tiger's enclosure at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens. The 8-year-old tiger named Eko later died.

The man, identified as 26-year-old River Rosenquist, worked for a third-party cleaning service contracted to clean restrooms and the gift shop, the sheriff's office and the zoo said. He was hospitalized and his condition was not available Friday.

The body camera video released Thursday by the sheriff's office appeared to show the tiger's jaw wrapped around the man's arm between his hand and elbow.

"Please, please help me, please," the man screamed during a nearly 9-minute call with a sheriff's office dispatcher.

Georgia county's voting plan raises ire

LINCOLNTON, Ga. -- A rural Georgia county north of Augusta is moving ahead with plans to shut down all seven of its voting sites and have residents vote in person at one location, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Lincoln County Board of Elections Director Lilvender Bolton said a centralized voting center near the city of Lincolnton would give voters a single site for both early and election day voting and provide more space than small, little-used precincts, allowing for social distancing. Lincolnton is about 40 miles northwest of Augusta in eastern Georgia.

Voting-rights advocates are crying foul.

"Folks should have access to their polling locations. They should be able to vote without having to drive 30 minutes to get there," said Cindy Battles of the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, a civil-rights group that has been collecting signatures for a petition to try to stop the closures.

The closures would require rural voters in the county to drive 15 miles or more to cast a ballot, and the county has no public transportation options and no taxis, Uber or Lyft, according to the newspaper. The county elections board could vote on the closure plan Jan. 19. It comes after Georgia's Republican-controlled Legislature abolished Lincoln's previous elections board and gave a majority of appointments to the Republican County Commission.



