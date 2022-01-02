725+ people charged in attack on Capitol

WASHINGTON -- Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., have charged more than 725 individuals with various crimes in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection when hundreds of rioters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

As the country nears the first anniversary of the storming of the Capitol, the U.S. attorney's office in the District of Columbia, the largest office of federal prosecutors in the nation, released a breakdown of the arrests and convictions associated with the attack.

Of those arrested, 225 people were charged with assault or resisting arrest. More than 75 of those were charged with using deadly or dangerous weapons against police officers.

The office said 140 police officers, including Capitol officers and members of the D.C. Police Department, were victimized during the attack. It noted that about 10 individuals were charged with assaulting members of the media or destroying their equipment.

Some 640 people were charged with entering a restricted federal building or its grounds. Another 75 were charged with entering a restricted area with deadly weapons.

Prosecutors in the office have been working with the FBI as well as prosecutors in various locations around the nation. The office said the individuals arrested come from nearly all 50 states.

Ashli Babbitt, 35, of California was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as she tried to breach a set of doors deep in the Capitol during the riot. Federal prosecutors later cleared the officer of any wrongdoing in Babbitt's death.

According to a May estimate by the Architect of the Capitol, the attack caused about $1.5 million worth of damage to the building.

About 165 individuals, the office said, have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges ranging from misdemeanors to felony obstruction.

So far, 70 defendants have received some kind of sentence from a judge. Of those, 31 people were ordered jailed, and 18 were sentenced to home detention. The remaining 21 defendants were placed on probation.

In early December, Robert Scott Palmer, 54, of Largo, Fla., received the longest prison sentence to date among those convicted in the attack. A U.S. District Court judge sentenced him to more than five years in prison.

In October, Palmer pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors said Palmer broke into the Capitol building and, while inside, threw a wooden plank at police officers. Then, they said, while he was on the front line of the riot, he sprayed police officers with a fire extinguisher and hurled the emptied extinguisher at the officers.

No officers, prosecutors said, were injured in his assault.