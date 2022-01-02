A familiar story

Every great once in a while, we'll say a kind word about social media. For example: This past week there was a piece floating around in cyberspace that made its way down from Canada.

FACT CHECK: Did Jimmy Carter stop a nuclear reactor from destroying Ottawa?

The story pinged around in our social media accounts, getting changed slightly here and there. But the breathless headlines were almost always questions, and most of the time boldfaced.

It started a few days back when a Facebook account for the Historical Society of Ottawa reminisced about the anniversary of a bit of news you may have never heard of: It was 69 years ago this month that the world's first nuclear reactor nearly melted down.

It happened at the Chalk River Laboratories. According to Newsweek:

"On Dec. 12, 1952, the Chalk River NRX nuclear reactor suffered a partial meltdown. The incident resulted in hundreds of thousands of gallons of radioactive water flooding the core and causing major damage to the reactor. As reported by nuclearenergy.net, the major failure, along with 'several poor decisions by facility operators,' resulted in a nuclear fission chain reaction that caused the power level to rise exponentially."

A young Navy man named Jimmy Carter was sent to save the day.

Almost. He had lots of help. As he would tell you.

This story on Facebook, etc., rang a bell. Specifically, we remember the former president devoting a couple of pages to something like it in his "A Full Life," a book he put out when he turned 90 a few years back. So around the home library we went, because something said we just had to have marked up those pages. Anything else in a politician's memoir might be forgettable after the next page. But a nuclear meltdown? And being sent in as the cavalry?

There! Between Kissinger and something about the Queen. "A Full Life" by Jimmy Carter. And dog-eared: Pages 64 and 65.

Before we get to the meat of the story, dessert first: Jimmy Carter devoted only a couple of pages to this incident. And nobody remembers him talking about it on the campaign trail in 1976 or 1980. Can you imagine that happening today?

Now, to the nuke problem:

Jimmy Carter was one of the first officers in the U.S. Navy to serve on a nuclear-powered submarine, and part of his training was to learn the innards of the small nuclear plant that would be on board his vessel.

"Designing and building one of the first high-capacity nuclear power plants and understanding the submarine in which it would be installed was a constant learning process, on the cutting edge of science. I was ordered to supplement my practical training with studies of theoretical nuclear physics at nearby Union College . . . ."

After the power plant at Chalk River went down "by a reactor meltdown and subsequent hydrogen explosions" according to the book, Jimmy Carter and his men were "volunteered" to go across the border to Canada to help.

"The reactor core was below ground level and surrounded by intense radioactivity. Even with protective clothing, each of us would absorb the maximum permissible dose with just 90 seconds of exposure, so we had to make optimum use of this limited time."

What the sailors did was come up with a plan on how to fix the thing knowing that they'd have to do it one man at a time, one mission at a time. Again, from pages 64-65:

"An exact mock-up of the damaged reactor had been constructed on a nearby tennis court, modified constantly to represent at all times the exact status of the real core underground, including every pipe, fitting, bolt, and nut. Television cameras were focused on the core, so that when any changes were made they were duplicated on the mock-up.

"I divided our team into groups of three, and each trio would don the heavy white suits and masks, dash onto the tennis court, and remove as many bolts and pipes as possible in 90 seconds. These pieces would then be replaced, and we tried again and again until we were as proficient as possible. Only then did we go down into the radioactive area and do the same disassembly on the real target . . . ."

He and his men joked about the problems that they might have, long-term, with the exposure. And "I was glad to learn several years later that the Chalk River reactor was back in operation."

And then . . . .

Nothing more in the book about the incident.

To our friends on social media: Yes, it really happened. We are reminded that President Carter, many years later, visited Three Mile Island after it was declared safe, just to show folks that the accident wasn't the end of the world. It wasn't even the end of Pennsylvania.

And once again, we are left amazed that there was, once upon a time, a point in which a man running for high office in America wouldn't make much of a deal about this kind of duty.

And only devote a couple of pages to it in his written reflections.