A promise that is paying off

A lot of things happen in our state that make a difference in people's lives, but very few of them have the impact of the El Dorado Promise.

A couple of decades back, Elaine and Claiborne Deming stopped by my office to share an education vision. Claiborne said, "Elaine and I really appreciate all the work you and Vertis have done in our downtown, and we want to be involved in doing what we can for education."

That was the seed that grew into the Murphy Education Program, which rewarded students in the El Dorado School District for high scores on standardized tests. The program is no longer active, but in the past, several thousand students benefited from it.

In late 2006, a visit from Knox White to Claiborne's office was about to put education enhancements into a new orbit. Knox knew of a program in Kalamazoo, Mich., which funded college tuition to graduating seniors. Knowing the Demings' involvement to create a better educated community, he presented an overview of the Kalamazoo program.

Discussions followed, and after local guidelines were hashed out, the El Dorado Promise emerged. Claiborne, who was the president of Murphy Oil Company, presented what became the El Dorado Promise to the Murphy Board.

The $50 million gift passed unanimously. One director commented, "We had some tough decisions today, but this one was easy."

The Promise provides graduates of El Dorado High School with scholarships covering tuition and mandatory fees at any accredited two- or four-year public or private institution of higher education in the United States. The maximum amount payable is the highest annual resident tuition based on the amount charged by an Arkansas public university, which is Arkansas Tech.

The Murphy Oil Corporation commitment was kept secret until it was announced at a high school assembly. When learning that their college tuition would be paid--meaning hundreds more of the graduating class, who didn't think there was any way they could attend college now could--many of the seniors broke down and cried.

It will be 15 years in January, and the El Dorado Promise is still paying out thousands of dollars each year. Every year since the Promise went into effect, between 400 and 500 students become Promise students.

In 2019, 2,662 Promise students were attending 145 different colleges and universities in 35 states. Over 84 percent of Promise-eligible 2016 EHS graduates are attending college. This is significantly higher than the current Arkansas college-going rate (50.1 percent) and the national rate (65.9, according to the Arkansas Department of Education). It's also higher than the college-going rate of El Dorado High School graduates prior to the Promise, which was 60 percent.

Over 3,000 students have graduated using Promise money. If a student takes 30 hours a year for the full Promise period of five years, the total amount of Promise money would total nearly $50,000.

After the Promise was announced, the citizens voted in a high school-directed millage which, when combined with a state grant, built the new state-of-the-arts high school.

Before the Promise was announced, there were only three college preparatory classes available at El Dorado High School. After the Promise had been in effect for 10 years, that increased to 19. The conversation around the high school campus is now "Where are you going to college?" instead of "Are you going to college?"

This year's kindergarten class was told when they graduate from high school, the full El Dorado Promise will be there for them. Since its inception, each kindergarten student in the district has received a Promise Backpack provided by Simmons Bank.

El Dorado Promise director Sylvia Thompson and others visit each kindergarten classroom on the first day of school to hand out backpacks, tell students about the El Dorado Promise, and teach them the famous Promise Cheer.

Promise Week is Feb. 18-21.

As the El Dorado School District reviewed research-based curriculum to better prepare all students for college, Advanced Placement courses had data to show that students who took AP courses had an improved college success rate and finished college in a shorter period of time.

In 2007, the district applied to become a member of Arkansas Advanced Initiative for Math and Science. It was one of eight schools selected. The goals are to increase the number of students taking AP courses, increase the diversity of AP students, and increase the number of passing scores.

Parent meetings are held to better inform families of the importance of rigorous course work and the role such work plays in college success. This caused a change in curriculum, and Pre-AP classes now begin in middle school, resulting in an increase in AP enrollments in high school: AP enrollment at El Dorado High School has increased 164 percent over the past 10 years.

From less than 100 students choosing AP courses, well over 400 select the most demanding classes. The percentage of students passing the tests remains stable, according to the Promise director and the Promise Web page.

The Murphy Arts District, the renovated award-winning downtown, the new high school, the new conference center, and the Wildcat State Championship Football Team are all working together to give El Dorado the quality of life amenities that skilled workers on the move want.

Phase Two of the Murphy Arts District, which was delayed by covid-19, will include a fine arts museum and a conversion of the Rialto Theater into a Broadway play venue.

As Frank Sinatra said, "The best is yet to come."

