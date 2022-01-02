AGFC director sees bigger conservation picture

State wildlife management agency directors nibbled around the edges, but Arkansas Game and Fish Commission director Austin Booth seemed to grasp the big picture.

Several agency heads recently shared their thoughts on diversity and conservation at the Congressional Sportsman's Foundation national convention in Little Rock.

Wildlife management agency heads talked about recruiting minority employees, but they framed their pitches around the notion of recruiting "people that don't look like us." That proposition preserves the status quo, but it sidesteps the solution. The present and future of wildlife and fisheries conservation depends on making wildlife and fisheries conservation relevant to the whole society. If minorities value wildlife and fisheries, they will be more likely to invest emotionally and materially in natural resources, inspiring a greater desire to seek careers in conservation resource management.

Booth nailed that point in his remarks to a panel that addressed the issue.

"The way I see diversity inside our agency is what I enjoyed in the United States Marine Corps," Booth said. "We were all there for a common purpose. I learned a tremendous amount about diversity coming from rural Arkansas in the United States Marine Corps. Diversity and inclusion throughout the agency is an expectation of all leaders. It's not something we're going to outsource to the left of the organizational chart, but something we will feed down through the agency."

Outside the agency, the challenge is convincing all Arkansans that conservation is important to them personally, and that conservation managers are responsive to their needs and desires.

"External to the agency, the way I've been framing my vision since July is 'common man, common woman' conservation, Booth said. "Part of that ethos requires us to have very real conversations with ourselves about what Arkansans look like. We exist to serve all Arkansans."

Reflecting that focus, Booth said, is a comprehensive, statewide bank angler survey that the Game and Fish Commission recently conducted.

"It's the largest survey ever done in our fisheries division," Booth said. "[Bank anglers] is our largest segment of anglers and also our most diverse segment of anglers. We're going to broaden the aperture of how we approach river access and learn how to better serve that important segment."

Booth praised a class taught at Rogers High School, "Outdoor Care and Outdoor Recreation." It serves 300 high school students annually, of which 40% are minorities, Booth said.

It is a refined version of the efforts pioneered decades ago in the Springdale School District by Ron Duncan, a former member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission who taught at Central Junior High School. Students in the class are highly attuned to water quality, water conservation and carbon sequestration. Hunters and anglers are concerned about the same things, even if their interests are contextually different, a union point.

In Arkansas, there is a high level of approval for hunting and fishing among our state's population. That allows our conservation leaders to concentrate on big picture issues instead of fighting elemental battles that keep other management agencies from progressing. Voters in Maine, for example, recently voted on banning certain hunting methods. Persuading voters requires the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to exhaust precious funds confirming its identity instead of advancing its mission.

Other states struggle to provide hunter education to the public, and all states grapple with the loss of conservation funding that accompanies dwindling participation in hunting. The coronavirus temporarily arrested that trend, but a percentage of hunters and anglers that took up or returned to those sports in response to the pandemic will abandon them when the pandemic ends.

Most states are trying to get people outside, relying largely on non-effective methods they've used for decades. Arkansas seems to be a lot farther ahead. Booth's comments at the convention suggested that the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission looks a bit farther ahead than many of its peers.