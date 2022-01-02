ALL-NWADG DIVISION II FOOTBALL TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ELI WISDOM

SCHOOL Shiloh Christian

HEIGHT 6-0

WEIGHT 175

CLASS Junior

NOTABLE Followed up stellar sophomore season with an even better junior season statistically and led his team to the state championship game for the second straight year. ... The dual-threat quarterback, Wisdom was 191-of-309 passing for 3,013 yards and 36 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. ... Wisdom also led the team in rushing with 1,021 yards on 121 carries and 18 touchdowns. ... Compiled 4,033 total offensive yards and 54 touchdowns for a 13-2 team that lost to Joe T. Robinson in the state championship game in their final year in Class 4A as the Saints move to the 5A-West next season. ... Also played some snaps on defense and returned an interception for a touchdown in the quarterfinals win at Rivercrest. ... Has multiple college offers including Central Florida.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "Going to the state championship game is always the goal, and to do it twice is a blessing. Our team was awesome. Of course, it didn't end the way that it would have been a great way to end, but overall a great season. I think next year moving to the 5A-West is going to be a great opportunity for me and my team. It's going to be stiff competition, but it's going to be awesome and it's going to be fun."

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

DARRYL KATTICH

SCHOOL Cedarville

HEIGHT 6-1

WEIGHT 195

CLASS Senior

NOTABLE One of the state's leading rushers with 2,125 yards on 271 carries with 19 rushing touchdowns for the Pirates. ... Also caught 15 passes for 272 yards and 3 touchdowns in leading his team to the best season ever. ... Over his three-year career, rushed for 5,690 yards and 67 touchdowns. ... Second straight season to rush for more than 2,000 yards. ... Had 12 200-yard rushing games in his career and 30 games with more than 100 yards rushing. ... Was selected all-state three times. ... Kattich is a multi-sport standout where he is a two-time all-conference selection in basketball and is a pitcher on the baseball team. He also is a sprinter and triple-jumper in track. ... Has an offer from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "It was a great season. I worked hard in the off-season to make sure I maintained and kept a great year. Our program started from the bottom and with great leadership out of our coaches and all our guys really working hard it was great to be a part of a good winning team."

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

KADEN HENLEY

SCHOOL Shiloh Christian

HEIGHT 6-3

WEIGHT 220

CLASS Senior

NOTABLE Defensive leader for past three years and led the team to the state championship game each of the past three seasons. ... Recorded a team-high 150 tackles (97 solo tackles), 3 sacks, 26 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions this season. ... Over his stellar career, posted 452 total tackles, 59 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 27 quarterback hurries and 7 interceptions, returning 2 for touchdowns. ... Also plays on the offensive side as an H-back and tight end. ... Rushed for 127 yards and 5 touchdowns, and caught 20 passes for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns. ... Returned a kickoff for a touchdown. ... Signed with the University of Arkansas, where he will be an early enrollee in January.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "There are always things you can improve on, like speed, strength, leadership. And I want to improve in all those categories because there is no limit. There is no limit on your ability, you can always grow. I wanted to enroll early at Arkansas to get to go through spring practice to get the reps. Another big reason was to get used to the college schedule so that next year I'm not trying to figure out how to balance college and football because I will have already been through that."

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

DA'SHAWN CHAIRS

SCHOOL Elkins

HEIGHT 5-7

WEIGHT 175

CLASS Sophomore

NOTABLE Had a breakout season in leading the Elks to the playoffs and an 8-3 record. ... Rushed for 1,518 yards on 202 carries and scored 29 touchdowns. ... Also caught 24 passes for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns. ... Named to the 4A all-state team. ... Ran for 299 yards and 5 TDs in 42-38 win against Gravette.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "My first game, things were moving kind of fast, but after that first quarter, I was able to take it into perspective. I think after the Greenland game, I realized that I could have a pretty good season. There's so much I can improve on for next year and get better. I need to get a lot stronger and faster."

COACH OF THE YEAR

JOSH JONES

SCHOOL Lamar

NOTABLE Guided Warriors to a 10-3 record and No 2 finish in the 4A-4 Conference. ... Advanced to quarterfinals of Class 4A playoffs with wins over Gentry and Prairie Grove in the playoffs before losing to state champion Joe. T. Robinson. ... Prior to taking over the football program at Lamar in 2012, Jones won a state championship at Magazine. ... Was the West All-Star coach in 2011 for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game. ... Jones graduated from Booneville High School in 1994. ... Retired from the Arkansas Air National Guard after 21 years.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We really didn't expect this kind of season to be honest. We said coming in that if we won five games we'd consider it a good season. We were picked fourth in the conference coming in. But our kids really overachieved this season. We had a returning starter at quarterback coming back and our senior class really stepped up. They really got involved. There was no jealousy, no in-fighting. It was really amazing how they came together."

All-NWA Democrat-Gazette

Division II Football Team

Offense

QB;Randon Ray;Booneville;5-8;165;Senior;Led Bearcats to the 3A semifinals. Rushed for 1,609 yards on 183 carries and scored 33 TDs. Set school career rushing record previously held by his father with 4,342 yards.

RB;Ben Baker;Shiloh Christian;5-8;160;Senior;Helped team reach Class 4A state championship game with 996 yards on 133 carries and 12 TDs. Rushed for 207 yards and 5 TDs in semifinal win.

WR;Peyton Hester;Hackett;5-11;190;Senior;Do-it-all player with 65 catches for 1,227 yards and 21 TDs; 137 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 6 forced fumbles.

WR;Cooper Hutchinson;Shiloh Christian;6-0;179;Senior;Team's leading receiver with 44 catches for 869 yards and 13 TDs.

WR;Landon Semrad;Prairie Grove;6-4;185;Senior;Two-way standout for 4A-1 runner-up. Caught 34 passes for 476 yards and 6 TDs. Had 5 interceptions at safety.

TE;Jackson Garrison;Gentry;6-4;240;Senior;19 catches for 294 yards, 4 TDs. 25 tackles and 10 tackles for loss on defense. Holds multiple college offers.

OL;Brock Burns;Ozark;6-5-282;Senior;Three-plus year starter for 4A-4 champs. 33 pancake blocks, graded 98 percent. All-state and all-conference.

OL;Casey Carpenter;Lamar;6-1;220;Senior;Top blocker for 10-3 team that advanced to third round of 4A playoffs. Named all-state.

OL;Nathan Lentine;Shiloh Christian;5-11;255;Senior;Helped team advance to 4A title game. Saints rushed for 207 yards per game.

OL;Mequeil Ellingberg;Paris;6-2;260;Senior;Top blocker for 3A-4 runner-up with 1,000-yard rusher and 1,700-yard passer.

OL;Jackson Ball;Shiloh Christian;6-2;260;Senior;Powerful blocker for 4A state runner-up. Saints. Team compiled 6,362 yards of offense.

ATH;Brandon Scott;Charleston;6-0;175;Junior;Led Tigers to 3A-1 title. 123-of-178 passing for 1,819 yards and 13 TDs. 123-628 rushing, 12 TDs. Two-time all-state.

Defense

DL;Thomas Reece;Shiloh Christian;6-1;275;Junior;Defensive tackle recorded 73 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery

DL;J.J. Hollingsworth;Greenland;6-3;255;Senior;Averaged 7 tackles per game with 10 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. Signed with University of Arkansas.

DL;Ryder Orr;Prairie Grove;6-2-265;Junior;Leading defender for 4A-1 runner-up with more than 60 tackles and 16 tackles for loss.

LB;Hayden Partain;Cedarville;6-1;220;Senior;Helped team to school-record 9 wins with 100 tackles, 2 sacks. Had over 300 career tackles. Named all-state.

LB;Ryker Martin;Ozark;5-8;158;Senior;Two-way starter for 4A-4 conference champs. Recorded 81 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 interception.

LB;Mason Goers;Booneville;6-1;175;Senior. Top tackler for 3A-4 champs that advanced to the 3A semifinals. Named to the all-state team.

LB;Ransom Merechka;Charleston;5-9;181;Senior;Leading tackler for 3A-1 champs with 101 stops. Added 2 interceptions and 3 caused fumbles.

DB;Duke Walker;Paris;6-0;175;Senior;Two-way starter with 56 tackles, 4 tackles for loss. Rushed for 1,081 yards and 12 TDs on offense. Named all-state.

DB;Tony Balmer;Lamar;5-7;170;Senior;Helped team to 10-3 season with 49 tackles, 1 interception; On offense, had 1,256 total offensive yards and 13 TDs. Named all-state.

DB;Landon Wright;Ozark;5-8;165;Junior;Two-way starter with 34 tackles, 1 interception. Also team's QB. Completed 93 passes for 952 yards, 15 TDs. Rushed for 1,003 yards and 15 TDs.

DB;Jacob Solomon;Shiloh Christian;5-5;120;Senior;Played all over the field for 4A state runner-up. Recorded 52 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions. Also caught 32 passes for 466 yards and 7 TDs.

SPC;Caleb Anderson;Shiloh Christian;6-0;190;Senior;Huge special teams weapon for 4A state runner-up. Averaged 44.42 yards on 26 punts with a long of 61 yards. Was 79-of-85 on PATs.

Shiloh Christian quarterback Eli Wisdom, seen Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Division II Player of the Year. Visit nwaonline.com/220101Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Lamar coach Josh Jones, seen Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Division II Coach of the Year. Visit nwaonline.com/220101Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Shiloh Christian linebacker Kaden Henley, seen Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Division II Defensive of the Year. Visit nwaonline.com/220101Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

