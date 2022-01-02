Angels of Hope hail breast cancer survivor

Cherry Goldsholl was surprised with a celebratory party Dec. 16 by the Angels of Hope at the Hope Lodge.

Goldsholl, who is an Angel mentor and a member of the 20th Century Club of Little Rock, is a 20-year survivor of breast cancer. She told the girls, "It seems 20 years have gone by in a flash."

As a club member she also volunteers at Hope Lodge, which provides free housing to qualified patients receiving cancer treatment. She noted about the experience, "When I talk to patients here, I feel like I can relate to them."

As a mentor, she works with the Angels, high school juniors who are encouraged to volunteer and be leaders in the community by participating in activities at the Lodge, CARTI and other related events.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins