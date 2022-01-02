Sections
SALUTING A SURVIVOR

Angels of Hope hail breast cancer survivor

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:11 a.m.
Molly Williams, Lauren Middleton, Grace Schillinger and BAiley Robinson on 12/16/2021 at Hope Lodge (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Cherry Goldsholl was surprised with a celebratory party Dec. 16 by the Angels of Hope at the Hope Lodge.

Goldsholl, who is an Angel mentor and a member of the 20th Century Club of Little Rock, is a 20-year survivor of breast cancer. She told the girls, "It seems 20 years have gone by in a flash."

As a club member she also volunteers at Hope Lodge, which provides free housing to qualified patients receiving cancer treatment. She noted about the experience, "When I talk to patients here, I feel like I can relate to them."

As a mentor, she works with the Angels, high school juniors who are encouraged to volunteer and be leaders in the community by participating in activities at the Lodge, CARTI and other related events.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Angels of Hope hail breast cancer survivor

