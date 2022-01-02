Arkansas adds 2,181 covid cases; active cases now 4th-highest ever

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,181 new coronavirus cases Sunday, more than the first Sunday of last year and more than the previous six Sundays combined.

The largest number of new cases ever added on a Sunday was 3,330 on Jan. 10, 2021, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at the time that more than 2,000 of those cases had actually happened in 2020 and were reported late.

Active cases rose to 26,577, the fourth-highest number of the pandemic. The all-time record of 27,822 active cases was set on Jan. 9, 2021.

There were 683 people reported hospitalized with covid-19 in the state, up 38 since Saturday. Of those, 222 were in intensive care, and 98 were on ventilators.

The state Health Department reported another 16 covid-19 deaths on Sunday, raising the official tally since March 2020 to 9,196.

Pulaski County led the state with 539 new cases Sunday. Craighead County followed with 201 new cases, and Benton County reported 160 new covid-19 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, 572,822 cases of covid-19 have been tallied in Arkansas. Of those, 536,855 are considered recovered.

