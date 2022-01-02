Author from PB partakes in book

Nationally known motivational speaker Les Brown recently launched "Ignite the Hunger in You," a new book with 35 other authors, including Jenise Todd of Pine Bluff.

"Ignite the Hunger in You" is the latest compilation book from Brown.

"The book revolves around the idea of hunger, that inner drive that inspires people to go after the dream life they've always envisioned, and how people discovered their inner hunger and used it to enact positive change in their lives," according to a news release.

Todd's story in the book is "Deliver Me from Myself." Her personal power quote in the book is, "Where do you run when what you are running from is on the inside?"

The mother of two adult children, Todd is a six-year breast cancer survivor. She is the chief executive officer of OMG Xpressions & More, which offers products such as T-shirts, canvases, journals and mugs with expressions reflecting biblically based inspirational and motivational phrases, according to the release.

A small portion of every sale of "Ignite the Hunger in You" goes toward building the Ignite Possibilities School of Hope in Cambodia for rural, impoverished children, according to the release.

Visit http://www.omgxpressions.org for details on Todd's story. "Ignite the Hunger in You" is available for order. Details: infor@igniteyou.life or www.igniteyou.life.