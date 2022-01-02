Bankruptcy watch

ALMA Dane Madsen, 326 Emily Drive, Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
Mary Madsen, 326 Emily Dr., Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
ASHDOWN Tammy Young, P.O. Box 168, Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
BENTONVILLE Blake Joseph Sandridge, 713 NW 64th Ave., Dec. 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
BIGELOW Tristen Todd Carden, 368 Wilson St., Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
BLACK ROCK Cody Joe Bass, P.O. Box 462, Dec. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
Breonna Chantell Bass, P.O. Box 462, Dec. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
BLUFFTON Michelle McLain, P.O. Box 34, Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
BOONEVILLE Brandi Michelle Young, 1788 Merry St., Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Avion R. Farr, 1901 Johnwoods Road, Dec. 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
Whitney S. Farr, 1901 Johnwoods Road, Dec. 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kimberly Y. Turner, 807 Whirlwind St., Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Kimberly Lasker-Moore, 1450 Maxwell Jacob Drive, B, Dec. 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
Robert L. Henschel II, 2149 Weems St., Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
DERMOTT Marquavius Deion'e Spencer Sr., P.O. Box 652, Dec. 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jessica LaFaye Brown, P.O. Box 652, Dec. 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Kenneth J. Bourland, 3317 Iola Ave., Dec. 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
Angela D. Bourland, 3317 Iola Ave., Dec. 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
Gregory E. Canady, 715 N. 14th St., Dec. 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
GRAVETTE Felicia Breanne Davidson, 842 Baker St. NW, Dec. 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
Mathew Ellis Murphy, 842 Baker St. NW, Dec. 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
HEBER SPRINGS Brittany Lynne Walden, 700 W. Spring St., Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
David Wayne Vinson, 603 N. Park St., Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jennifer Leigh Vinson, 603 N. Park St., Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
HELENA Mary D. Risper, 919 Poplar St., Dec. 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Aileen Brown, 740 Spring St. No. 22, Dec. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Amy Lynn Gardner, 58 Malaga Way, Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Tia Ferguson, 91 Belair Loop, Dec. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Justin Matthew Franks, 4048 Gabriel Court, Dec. 27, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jennifer L. Franks, 4048 Gabriel Court, Dec. 27, 2021, Chapter 13.
Ashley D. West, 1609 Courtney Cove, Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kelly Mooneyham, 2517 Judes Court, Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
Pamela Joyce Conrad, 2526 Rosewood Circle, Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
LEACHVILLE Jordan Tyler Belknap, 1003 Eastwood St., Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
LINCOLN Thomas Conley Smith, 12886 Bush Valley Road, Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Wade Talley Jr., 3013 Chenel Parkway, Apt. 13, Dec. 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
Shastia Secorria Selest Willis, 1601 N. Shackleford Road, Apt. 196, Dec. 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
Alysia Adams, 5821 Brown St., Dec. 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
Teybius Richardson, 5509 S. Boro Drive, Dec. 27, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kenneth McCardell, 14 Dellwood Drive, Dec. 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jaclyn McCardell, 14 Dellwood Drive, Dec. 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kameasha Johnson, 7511 Royal Oaks Drive, Dec. 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
Latrinia Beavers, 2419 S. Spring St., Dec. 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
Alan Miller, 415 E. Ninth St. Apt. A, Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
MAGNOLIA Michael Mallory, 8561 Ark. 19 South, Dec. 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
Diana Mallory, 8561 Ark. 19 South, Dec. 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
MARION Tracy L. Jones, 111 Morningside Drive, Dec. 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
Moshe Diane Abram, 803 Sorrell Circle, Dec. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
MCGEHEE Todd Snow, 107 Snow Lane, Dec. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
MORRILTON Byron Chambers, 103 Heritage Lane, Dec. 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
NEWPORT Michael Dwain Tarno Jr., 2609 Robinson St., Dec. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Sierra Latrice Miller, 6200 Whitby Lane, Dec. 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Kathleen Peterson, 302 N. 18 1/2 Ave., Dec. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
Daylon Wayne Conley, 245 Greene Road 7614, Dec. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
LaVonda Kay Conley, 245 Greene Road 7614, Dec. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
Monica Ann Wilmore, 884 County Road 931, Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
POCAHONTAS Sarah Geneva Chappelear, 2105 Stoney Point Drive, Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
PRAIRIE GROVE Rhonda Lee Sims, P.O. Box 931, Dec. 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
QUITMAN Steven M. McGee, 8 Buffalo Valley Lane, Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
Angela F. McGee, 8 Buffalo Valley Lane, Dec. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Courtney L Hill, 906 Maple Drive, Dec. 24, 2021, Chapter 13.