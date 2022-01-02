Baptist Health-Fort Smith offering 'laughing gas' for laboring moms

Fast fact

Nitrous oxide used for labor is a mixture of 50% nitrous gas and 50% oxygen. It is inhaled through a hand-held mask and self-administered.

FORT SMITH -- Annmarie Cooper rejected an epidural for pain management when she was in labor with her third child because of her fear of needles and concerns about the possible risks.

The Fort Smith resident opted to use nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, to take the edge off her contractions on Dec. 17. She was familiar with the gas after using it at the dentist's office, and it downgraded the first stage of her induced labor from horribly painful to uncomfortable but bearable, she said.

Baptist Health Fort Smith recently became the first hospital in the River Valley to offer laboring moms the option of nitrous oxide, according to hospital officials.

Willow Creek Women's Hospital and Washington Regional Medical Center also offer the option in Northwest Arkansas.

Nitrous oxide used during labor is a mixture of 50% nitrous gas and 50% oxygen, according to Baptist Health. It's inhaled through a hand-held mask and self administered, allowing the patient to use it as needed. The gas slows the nervous system, which makes patients feel less inhibited and creates a sense of well-being or euphoria.

Nitrous oxide is more commonly used in Europe and Australia to manage labor pain but has recently gained popularity in the U.S., according to the American Society of Anesthesiologists. The gas may reduce anxiety and makes patients less aware of pain but does not eliminate it, the society's website says.

Nitrous oxide is popular with patients because they control its administration, according to Dr. Mark Fowler, who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology at Baptist Health in Fort Smith. It's most commonly used as a transition or bridge between early labor and the time patients want an epidural, although it's definitely possible for a woman to go all the way through labor with only nitrous oxide, he said.

"We find this to be a good option for women who, for whatever reason, prefer not to have an epidural or use narcotic pain medication, or, if it is too early or late in the labor process for an epidural, the gas can be used," he said.

Nitrous oxide is less invasive than an epidural and has fewer side effects for both mother and baby, according to Baptist Health. It allows the patient to safely breastfeed after delivery without concern of passing IV medications to the baby.

Epidural anesthesia is the most common type of pain relief used during labor and blocks pain in the lower part of the body, allowing the mother to be awake and alert throughout the delivery, according to the Society of Anesthesiologists.

Narcotics also give good pain relief during labor, but can sedate the mom to the point she isn't aware of what is going on, Fowler said. Patients using nitrous oxide are more aware, and the sedation the gas provides goes away within a few moments after quit inhaling it, he said.

The gas has few risks, and incidents of adverse reactions are rare, he said.

Nitrous oxide was a great stepping stone between early labor and an epidural, according to Jessica Staats of Monroe, Okla., who gave birth at Baptist Health on Nov. 2. Breathing through the mask also helped her focus during contractions, she said.

"It was a great way to take the edge off of your pain while still maintaining control and awareness," she said.

Cooper said she began to experience nausea in the later stages of her labor, so she stopped using the gas.

Her first two children had home births without any pain management, she said. The nitrous oxide was great in comparison, Cooper said.

"I was extremely grateful for it," she said. "It helped me through the middle portion where things started to get difficult."

Mercy hospitals in Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith don't use nitrous oxide, according to spokeswoman Mardi Taylor.

Washington Regional in Fayetteville has offered nitrous oxide since 2019, according to Heather Bailey, administrative director of women and infants services.

Patient control over administration of the gas is a benefit, according to Dr. Mary Pat Hardman, medical director for obstetrics at Washington Regional. Risks of the gas include respiratory depression as well as nausea and vomiting in some patients, she said.

The efficacy of nitrous oxide for pain control compared to other methods isn't clear because few high-quality studies are available, but the gas does appear to provide some pain relief in most patients, Hardman said. The pain relief is rarely as complete as an epidural, but it's likely at least as effective as opioids, she said.

"We received positive feedback from patients who use nitrous oxide for short periods of time toward the end of labor/delivery transition, but rarely is it a good option for an extended period of time," she said.

Willow Creek Women's Hospital in Johnson, part of the Northwest Health system, has offered nitrous oxide as a pain relief alternative during childbirth since 2019, according to Juli McWhorter, chief administrative officer.

Nitrous oxide is used around the world in countries that have the best birth outcomes, said Scarlett Grandy, a certified nurse midwife at Willow Creek.

The gas is a great option for mothers who want a natural labor, and it doesn't interfere with the labor process, she said.

"The benefits include that the medication is self-administered and works with the body's natural response to pain by supporting the release of the mother's own endorphins," Grandy said. "It takes effect quickly and wears off quickly not affecting the newborn's breathing or breastfeeding."