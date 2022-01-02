Best-sellers

Fiction

1. CALL US WHAT WE CARRY by Amanda Gorman. A debut collection of poems on identity and history by the presidential inaugural poet who wrote "The Hill We Climb."

2. THE JUDGE'S LIST by John Grisham. The second book in the Whistler series. Investigator Lacy Stoltz goes after a serial killer and closes in on a sitting judge.

3. THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT by Mitch Albom. After a ship explodes, 10 people struggling to survive pull a man who claims to be the Lord out of the sea.

4. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY by Amor Towles. Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.

5. THE WISH by Nicholas Sparks. Maggie Dawes, a renowned travel photographer, struggles with a medical diagnosis over Christmas.

6. GO TELL THE BEES THAT I AM GONE by Diana Gabaldon. The ninth book in the Outlander series. As the Revolutionary War moves closer to Fraser's Ridge, Claire and Jamie reunite with their daughter and her family.

7. WISH YOU WERE HERE by Jodi Picoult. Diana O'Toole re-evaluates her seemingly perfect life when a pandemic disrupts her vacation in the Galápagos Islands.

8. CLOUD CUCKOO LAND by Anthony Doerr. An interconnected cast of dreamers and outsiders are in dangerous and disparate settings past, present and future.

9. FEAR NO EVIL by James Patterson. The 29th book in the Alex Cross series. Cross fights the mastermind who has stalked him for years.

10. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

Nonfiction

1. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl. A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.

2. THE 1619 PROJECT edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. Viewing America's entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.

3. WILL by Will Smith with Mark Manson. The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.

4. THE LYRICS: 1956 TO THE PRESENT by Paul McCartney. A two-volume celebration of 154 songs, with handwritten texts, paintings and photographs from the songwriter's archives.

5. TASTE by Stanley Tucci. The award-winning actor reflects on his career, Italian American heritage, meals and mishaps.

6. ALL AMERICAN CHRISTMAS by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy. A collection of holiday memories from members of the staff of Fox News.

7. THE PRESIDENT AND THE FREEDOM FIGHTER by Brian Kilmeade. The Fox News host gives an account of the relationship between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

8. THE BEATLES: GET BACK by the Beatles. The story of the making of the band's final album, gathered from transcripts of their conversations.

9. RENEGADES by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. Conversations between the 44th president and the multiple award-winning musician on a range of topics.

10. THESE PRECIOUS DAYS by Ann Patchett. Essays on friendships, influences and the connection between life and art.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

3. THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller.

4. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

5. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

2. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

3. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

4. THE HOUSE OF GUCCI by Sara Gay Forden

5. SAPIENS by Yuval Noah Harari.

Source: The New York Times