Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Seal Corp., 1818 N. Taylor St., Little Rock, $98.909.

RESIDENTIAL

Dumont Construction, 38 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $700,000.

Graham Smith, 26 Deauville Circle, Little Rock, $650,000.

Ken Hayes Realty, 1722 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, $469,000.

Jason Garner, 1624 N. Taylor St., Little Rock, $465,000.

Reddy Innovative, 176 Blackburn Drive, Little Rock, $400,000.

Graham Smith, 18 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $387,975.

Edifice Design, 8116 Kanis Pines Drive, Little Rock, $275,000.

Edifice Design, 8108 Kanis Pines Drive, Little Rock, $250,000.

Edifice Design, 8101 Kanis Pines Drive, Little Rock, $250,000.

Double A Remodeling, 4701 Westchester Drive, Little Rock, $103,006.

Zipco Distinctive Kitchens, 2 Phellos Court, Little Rock, $100,000.

Double A Remodeling, 475 Ridgeway Drive, Little Rock, $90,050.

JVRC, LLC, 1736 Lilac Circle, Little Rock, $75,000.