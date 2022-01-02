The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 2516 Cantrell Road, commercial, Fine Wine Spirits, 12 a.m. Dec. 29, property valued at $1,300.

72204

• 2115 S. Pine St., commercial, Best Rental Midsouth, 12 p.m. Dec. 23, property valued at $1,105.

• 4600 W. 12th St., commercial, Loose Change Coin Laundry, 4:13 a.m. Dec. 24, property value unknown.

• 5103 Asher Ave., commercial, Super Galleria, 11 p.m. Dec. 27, property valued at $5.

• 3700 S. University Ave., commercial, VIP Clothing, 2:09 a.m. Dec. 28, property valued at $3,190.

• 5423 W. 12th St., commercial, Church's Chicken, 11 p.m. Dec. 28, property valued at $1,076.

72205

• 418 Carpenter Dr., residential, Danielle Grey, 4:01 a.m. Dec. 24, property value unknown.

• 2711 W. Markham St., commercial, EZ Mart, 4:51 a.m. Dec. 24, property valued at $820.

• 7402 Ouachita Dr., residential, Greg Crawford, 12 p.m. Dec. 28, property valued at $200.

72206

• 1501 W. Roosevelt Road, commercial, Express Mart, 1:54 a.m. Dec. 29, property valued at $354.

72209

• 6510 Mabelvale Cutoff, residential, Vicki Pegue, 6:12 p.m. Dec. 28, property valued at $451.

72211

• 1907 Gamble Road, residential, Angie Sample, 11:05 p.m. Dec. 20, property value unknown.

• 11009 Mara Lynn Road, residential, Linwood Lambert, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 22, property valued at $900.

• 501 Napa Valley Dr., residential, Larenthia Hairston, 10 a.m. Dec. 27, property valued at $1,200.

• 119 Old Town Road, commercial, Napa Auto Parts, 11:15 a.m. Dec. 27, property value unknown.

• 15401 Chenal Parkway, residential, Chris Stamper, 10 p.m. Dec. 28, property valued at $6,500.

• 11200 W. Markham St., residential, Victor Harris, 3:18 a.m. Dec. 28, property valued at $100.

72223

• 5507 Ranch Dr., commercial, Silks A Bloom, 5:27 a.m. Dec. 29, property valued at $200.

72227

• 1720 Sanford Dr., residential, Rochelle Kidd, 12 a.m. Dec. 28, property valued at $2,001.

• 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Trek Bikes, 2:16 a.m. Dec. 29, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 2600 John Ashley Dr., residential, Alexia Ware, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21, property valued at $1,620.

• 400 W. 23rd St., residential, Bernice Ward, 10 a.m. Dec. 22, property valued at $989.

72116

• 5107 Warden Road, commercial, Golf Headquarters, 2:21 a.m. Dec. 19, property valued at $3,100.

• 1801 McCain Blvd., residential, Ricky Carroll, 8 a.m. Dec. 20, property valued at $483.

72117

• 1906 Arkansas 161, commercial, Lantrip Construction, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17, property valued at $800.

• 3400 Industrial Center Dr., commercial, Jeremy Shockey, 12:03 p.m. Dec. 20, property valued at $50.

72118

• 3923 Camp Robinson Road, residential, Nicholas Stambuck, 1:53 p.m. Dec. 18, property valued at $280.

• 4308 N Sycamore St., residential, Juan Ortiz Ayala, 12 p.m. Dec. 24, property valued at $1,250.