Carin Schoppmeyer: Walk-on walks off with trophy

At a Glance

Reception

Who: Brandon Burlsworth Foundation

What: The foundation, Burlsworth Trophy finalists and friends gathered for a reception before the trophy winner announcement. Grant Morgan, University of Arkansas linebacker, took home the 12th Brandon Burlsworth Trophy for the nation’s most outstanding football player who started his career as a walk-on.

When: Dec. 6

Where: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville

Information: (870) 741-1443, (866) 534-2875 or brandonburlsworth.org

Razorback linebacker Grant Morgan was named the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy winner at a ceremony Dec. 6 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Burlsworth Foundation backers gathered for a reception before the ceremony for an opportunity to meet the three finalists. Carlton Martial, linebacker from Troy University, and Stetson Bennett, quarterback from the University of Georgia, were also up for the award.

Established in 2010, the trophy "recognizes the most outstanding NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision player who began his career as a walk-on."

Organizers say: "After having one of the better seasons by an Arkansas linebacker in recent history, Grant announced his return for one more season, taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted due to the covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, he joined Martrell Spaight (2014) as the only two Hog defenders in the past 10 seasons to be selected to the Associated Press and coaches' All-SEC teams in the same season. He started nine games at linebacker, leading the team with 111 total tackles with 7.5 for loss, two sacks, an intercepted pass, five pass breakups and a quarterback hurry."

This season, Morgan, who was on the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list and a Campbell Trophy finalist, is third on the team with 78 tackles and has seven tackles for loss, five pass breakups, three quarterback hurries and an interception for the Hogs. He was also a 2020 Burlsworth Trophy finalist.

He was voted as a Walter Camp second-team All-American, AFCA second-team All-American and third-team Phil Steele All-American.

In mid-December, Morgan was a named a finalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, "which recognizes a student-athlete's exemplary leadership both on and off the field."

Burlsworth Trophy officials say: "Without one D1 scholarship offer, Brandon walked on to the Razorback team in 1994, worked his way to being a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998. Burlsworth was selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft, but he was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later."

Proceeds from the ceremony help support the Burlsworth Foundation, whose mission is "to support the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those who have limited opportunities." The nonprofit organization's offerings include Burls Kids, which allows underprivileged children the opportunity to visit a college campus and see their first Arkansas Razorbacks football game; the Burlsworth Character Award, available to every high school football program in the country; and Eyes of a Champion, which provides comprehensive eye exams and glasses to children in need in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma with a goal of being active in all 50 states.

The trophy joined the National College Football Awards Association in 2019 and is one of some two dozen awards presented by the group. Other NCFAA awards include the Heisman Trophy, the Outland Trophy, the Doak Walker Award and the Broyles Award.

Carlton Martial, Burlsworth Trophy finalist, is joined by his parents Elizabeth and Philbert Martial at the announcement ceremony Dec. 6. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Buster Faulker (from left); Luke Bennett; Denise Bennett; Stetson Bennett IV, Burlsworth Trophy finalist; Knox Bennett and Stetson Bennett III attend the ceremony reception. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Rick Barrows (from left), Nathan Waldrip, Tommy Tice, Charlene Reed, Mike McFarland, Lyndy Lindsey and Marty Burlsworth, Burlsworth Foundation Board members gather before the Burlsworth Trophy award ceremony. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Gary and Robin George (from left) and Julie and Patrick Swope enjoy the Burlsworth Trophy reception. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Grant Morgan (from left), Carlton Martial and Stetson Bennett, Burlsworth Trophy finalists, take a photo with the trophy Dec. 6 at a reception preceding the announcement ceremony. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Vince Biondo (from left), Mike McFarland, Charlene Reed and Laura and Lyndy Lindsey attend the Burlsworth reception. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

