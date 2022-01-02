Central Arkansas vs. Jarvis Christian

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 4-6; Jarvis Christian 1-4

SERIES UCA leads 1-0 INTERNET ucasports.com

CHALK TALK After UCA and Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Dec. 21 game was canceled, it made today’s matchup the Sugar Bears’ first game in 15 days. … Lucy Ibeh has shaped into UCA’s standout in non-conference play, as she leads the team in points per game (13.7), rebounds (91), and steals (22). … After today’s game, UCA will begin ASUN Conference play, traveling to Richmond, Ken., to play Eastern Kentucky at 6 p.m. Central on Wednesday.