Christmas breakfast

It might have been a wet, dreary day on the outside, but inside the Governor's Mansion on Dec. 18 was bright, warm and cheery for the First Lady's Breakfast with Santa.

Children were dressed in their holiday best for the event which featured a breakfast buffet and a program with Santa Claus. The buffet was centered with a large happy snowman surrounded by poinsettias. Guest tables were centered with arrangements of gold branches holding colorful blown glass ornaments.

Before the program, first lady Susan and Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted children and posed for pictures with families. Members of the Arkansas Governor's Mansion Association were also on hand to greet and assist guests.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins