Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
GOOD MORNING, SANTA

Christmas breakfast

Governor’s Mansion holds holiday-theme buffet with Santa by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:13 a.m.
Marilyn Roth, Nancy Moore, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Lana Roth and Sarah Moore with (in front) Eva Moore, Dylan Moore, Ryleigh Roth and Ellie Moore on 12/18/21 at the Governor's Mansion (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/ Cary Jenkins)

It might have been a wet, dreary day on the outside, but inside the Governor's Mansion on Dec. 18 was bright, warm and cheery for the First Lady's Breakfast with Santa.

Children were dressed in their holiday best for the event which featured a breakfast buffet and a program with Santa Claus. The buffet was centered with a large happy snowman surrounded by poinsettias. Guest tables were centered with arrangements of gold branches holding colorful blown glass ornaments.

Before the program, first lady Susan and Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted children and posed for pictures with families. Members of the Arkansas Governor's Mansion Association were also on hand to greet and assist guests.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Christmas breakfast

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT