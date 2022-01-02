Church, cousins brought them together as kids





Horace Tatum thought Diane Holt was mature for her age. She liked that he could be silly with her younger siblings.

Horace was 16 years old in the 1960s, when he first arrived at the little country church in Casscoe where Diane's father was a deacon. He was with his cousin, Clarence Guydon, who was married to Diane's cousin, and they were going to talk with Diane's father about some church business.

Diane didn't pay much attention to Horace then. She was only 12, not yet interested in boys. Her mother had died two years earlier, and her only older sibling was away in college.

"All of us had taken on adult responsibilities," Diane says. "We were responsible for keeping the house clean and doing all the meals. I was kind of the person who was in charge of my younger siblings."

Horace and his cousin became regulars at the church in Casscoe. Often they would go out to dinner after church, either in Pine Bluff or DeValls Bluff, with Diane's family and other church members.

A few years after they first visited the church, Horace and his cousin met with Diane's father at their home in Almyra. Diane's siblings had warmed up to Horace by then and were playful with him -- and he with them. While he was there, he told them he planned to someday marry their big sister.

"Of course, that generated a big laugh," says Diane, who didn't know about his declaration until later.

She still wasn't interested in Horace -- and she had no idea he was interested in her.

"Not until he verbalized it," she says. "I think on one particular Sunday when he came he engaged in a conversation with me and he said something about wanting to pursue a relationship. I can't remember his words at that time, but I was like, 'What? How old are you?'"

She was in ninth grade then, she says, and she thought Horace was younger than he was. She took time to process their age difference, and realized that his request didn't have any immediate ramifications.

"There was a distance between us. He lived in Clarendon and I lived in Almyra, so it wasn't like we were going to be seeing each other on a regular basis," she says.

They kept in touch through letters, each stamp just 10 cents.

As Diane started high school and Horace finished, he was drafted into the Army.

He was home on leave from his post in Fairbanks, Alaska, in December 1970, Diane's senior year, and they took her father's new car out for a drive.

"We went to a car wash," Horace says. "It was one of those kinds where you didn't have to worry about driving through -- you would just put it in neutral and it would pull the car on through. And while the car was being washed, I proposed to her."

He hadn't necessarily planned the timing of it but, he says, it felt right.

"I wasn't expecting that in the car wash while all those brushes were beating down on the car," she says. "But I was happy."

Horace had to return to Alaska a couple of weeks later. They started planning for a wedding the following year.

Diane graduated from high school in May 1971 and got a summer job with the phone company in Stuttgart. She decided she could afford to call Horace in Alaska. She made the call at 9 p.m., when long-distance rates dropped. She hadn't accounted for the three-hour time difference, which made it 6 p.m. in Alaska. She and Horace only talked for about 10 minutes but the bill was still $35. Her father was shocked when he saw the extra charges, but Diane quickly offered to pay it and decided she wouldn't repeat that mistake again.

"I stuck to letter-writing," she says.

They were married on Jan. 1, 1972, in Diane's family's home.

Horace hadn't arrived by the time the ceremony was to begin, and Diane was relieved to find later that he had simply lost track of time while his cousin's wife altered his pants.

Horace had to go back to his post in Alaska shortly after their wedding. Their plan was for Diane to join him there three weeks later. In the meantime, though, arrangements were made for Horace to return to Arkansas and serve out the rest of his time in the Army Reserves. Diane was relieved not to have to leave her home state.

The Tatums, who live in White Hall, raised two children, then took in Horace's four nephews following his sister's death. They are raising two grandchildren.

Diane retired from Entergy in 2013 after 36 years with that company. Horace retired as a registered nurse from the Ouachita County Medical Center in 2017.

Church is still part of their relationship.

"Our entire lives have revolved around the church," Diane says.

They plan to celebrate their 50th anniversary with a party today.

"I've been mentally planning this for the last five years, if the Lord allowed us to live and still be in good health and sound minds," Diane says. "We will celebrate with friends and family."

If you have an interesting how-we-met story or if you know someone who does, please call (501) 425-7228 or email:

kdishongh@adgnewsroom.com

More News

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “I did not know he would become my spouse.”

He says: “I thought she was interesting. She was more or less standoffish, but she was keeping her eyes on the kids and keeping them in line.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “I was just a nervous bride. I was also very concerned because it rained. His grandmother told us when it storms on your wedding day you’re going to have a stormy marriage.”

He says: “I was over an hour late.”

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: “It takes three people in a marriage — the bride, the groom and Jesus Christ — to have a solid foundation.”

He says: “Communicate, even if you’re angry and don’t want to listen.”





Horace Tatum and Diane Holt met in church when she was 12 and he was 16. They plan to celebrate their 50th anniversary with a party for family and friends today. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marina Amdream)





