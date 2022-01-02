Citrus Bowl roundup

CITRUS BOWL

NO. 22 KENTUCKY 20,

NO. 15 IOWA 17

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz knew from experience that his vaunted defense would be challenged trying to contain dynamic Kentucky receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in the Citrus Bowl.

With the game on the line, Ferentz could only look on in horror as Robinson made the most spectacular play of the day to help No. 22 Kentucky rally past No. 15 Iowa.

Robinson made three defenders miss on a 52-yard catch-and-run, setting up Chris Rodriguez's 6-yard touchdown run that put the Wildcats back ahead with 1:48 to play. Kentucky (10-3) rallied after squandering a 13-3 halftime lead.

Robinson finished with 10 receptions for 170 yards, his second time burning Iowa. He had nine catches for 75 yards in 2020 when he played for Nebraska.

"He's just a really explosive and dynamic football player," Ferentz said of Robinson, who was voted the game's MVP. "He ended up being a factor on the back end. He was good when we faced him last time, and he's probably better now."

On the big fourth-quarter catch, Robinson caught a mid-range pass from Will Levis and darted up the sideline. He was tackled at the 1.

"Once I turned, I saw the corner coming at me and I wanted to make him miss and whoever else was coming miss, too," Robinson said. "I don't really know how to explain it. It's just instinct and you go and do it."

DeAndre Square intercepted Iowa's Spencer Petras with 48 seconds to play to seal the victory. Kentucky won a fourth consecutive bowl game for the first time in school history and became the fourth Wildcats team with at least 10 victories.

"We're used to it because we've won a lot of close games, and it just comes down to us caring about each other and having a toughness and resiliency," Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops said. "This is a player-led team and (Levis and Robinson) are new to our team, but they have had an enormous impact. They made a big difference today."

Kentucky wide receiver DeMarcus Harris (86) breaks free from Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) after catching a pass during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24), right, scores on a 5-yard touchdown pass play as tight end Justin Rigg (83) and Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) watch during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) catches a pass in front of Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) for a 34-yard gain during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) rushes for yardage in front of Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs (5) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

