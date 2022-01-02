Detention center's fate could depend on Texarkana-Miller County agreement

TEXARKANA -- There now exist two possibilities when it comes to housing juvenile offenders on the Arkansas side of town -- the city can help pay for local incarceration or the youths can be whisked away to Pine Bluff.

At the center of the two alternatives is a 1994 inter-local agreement between Miller County and Texarkana. Specifically the agreement calls for the city to "pay one-half of the center's annual operations and maintenance costs" for the county's juvenile lockup, which was built sometime after the agreement was reached.

However, Ernest Pender -- chairman of the budget and finance committee of the Miller County Quorum Court, the governing body for the county -- said the city only paid the maintenance and operating costs for just slightly more then two years, before ceasing payment. Since then, Pender said the county has been paying the entire juvenile jail's annual maintenance and operational costs.

Presently, Miller County budget records show that the juvenile jail's entire 2022 maintenance and operational allotment stands at slightly more the $924,000.

Juveniles arrested by the Texarkana Police Department are housed at the juvenile detention center, as are those arrested by the Miller County sheriff's office. A total of 11 county and city governments use the juvenile jail to house youthful offenders, according to an earlier article in the Texarkana Gazette.

"If we don't get something worked out with the city, we're going to have to shut down the center," Pender said during the county's recent Quorum Court's annual budget approval meeting. The Quorum Court is the county's governing body.

However, instead of approving the facility's full 2022 allotment, the county's governing body agreed to fund the center for the first three months of the coming year.

Pender said the three-month period should give the city the chance to respond to the county request.

Should the city not respond, Pender said the county will have to close the jail to save money and transport the juvenile offenders to a larger center in Pine Bluff.

After the budget meeting, 8th Judicial South District Judge Carlton Jones said there appears to be a trend on the part of several Arkansas counties to stop operating juvenile jails and use larger centers provided by places like Pine Bluff.

During the same meeting, Quorum Court member John Haltom said he is looking at attending a city meeting Tuesday, regarding the current payment agreement impasse.

Texarkana City Manager Jay Ellington has said he intends to be at the 4 p.m. meeting at City Hall to speak with county officials. This issue predates Ellington, who has been on the job for about six months.

The Miller County Quorum Court raised this issue in 2005, but it was never resolved. At that time, the interlocal cooperation agreement was 11 years old.

At that time, Haltom told the Quorum Court at a meeting that a year before the Texarkana police chief had lobbied the members about how much the city should pay. But Haltom said if the committee showed the agreement to the Texarkana city directors and other city officials, half would probably never recognize it.