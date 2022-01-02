Education notebook

Classes at schools resume this week

Classes for most elementary and secondary students resume this week after the Christmas/New Year's Day holiday break, but the start days for students vary by district.

In Pulaski County, Little Rock School District students' first day back to school is scheduled for Wednesday. The district's offices will be open Monday, and a teacher work day is set for Tuesday.

Similarly, classes for students in the Pulaski County Special School District will begin Wednesday. Teachers have a scheduled work day Tuesday.

In North Little Rock, classes for students will resume Tuesday. Central office and administrative offices will reopen Monday.

In the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District, Monday and Tuesday are professional development days for the staff. Students resume classes Wednesday.

2 districts retain masks mandates

The Little Rock and North Little Rock School districts will begin the spring semester this week by continuing to require students and employees to wear masks in schools as a defense against covid-19.

The Pulaski County Special district has discontinued its mask mandate but encourages mask wearing.

The Jacksonville-North Pulaski School Board voted in November for a "stoplight system" of notifying staffers, students and families of whether covid-19 case numbers warrant mandatory mask wearing.

The district will place colored banners on its website and social media accounts to notify families and employees of the mask requirements that are based on case counts. When changes are made in the banner colors, the district will use its automated call system to alert families.

A red banner will mean masks will be required during the school day in indoor spaces and on all student buses, and the masks will be strongly encouraged at extracurricular events and outside sporting activities.

Yellow banners will indicate that the region is at a moderate risk of community transmission, and masks will be strongly encouraged during the school day, on buses and at extracurricular events.

Green banners will indicate that there is low-risk and masks will be optional, according to the stoplight system.

Museum to honor King with free day

The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis will commemorate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with extended hours and free admission on Jan. 17.

The hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The free admission is the result of support from FedEx.

Free tickets will be available online starting Monday at kingday.org.

Additionally, special celebration events will be livestreamed at noon on the museum's website.