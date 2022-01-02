North Little Rock notebook: City set to again host county's fair

City set to again host county's fair

The Pulaski County Fair is to return to North Little Rock in 2022.

The second annual Pulaski County Fair is scheduled for May 25-29 at Riverfront Park. The fair, which first kicked off at Riverfront Park in September, was a smaller, more low-key affair compared with the Arkansas State Fair.

The fair will feature rides, games, live entertainment and a petting zoo. Admission will be $5.

Home Depot grant to assist homeless

North Little Rock has been awarded a grant from Home Depot to help with the city's homeless population.

The $1,000 grant, part of Home Depot's "Operation Surprise," was awarded to the city's office of the unsheltered, which also received 10 food baskets with $25 gift cards to give to homeless people in the city.

Expanded outdoor dining on agenda

The North Little Rock City Council is considering expanding outdoor dining on Main Street.

The proposal, put forth by the Argenta Downtown Council, would create parklets on Main Street to add dining space outside. The parklets would be built on spaces for street parking space.

The proposal calls for a parklet on the east and west sides of Main Street in Argenta by Crush Wine Bar, Skinny J's, Reno's Cafe, Brood & Barley, Acansas, Argenta Wealth Management and Four Quarter Bar.