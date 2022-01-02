Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

New standards flawed

Everyone needs to be screaming "fire" in the theater or, more importantly, Arkansas education. The common-core standards being enacted here and in other states are fatally flawed.

This is Nazism on steroids. Most people will say "What's wrong with you?" To which I say, "30 years of computer study."

In the 1980s, Gov. Bill Clinton was going to put computers in every classroom of Arkansas.

Problem solved? He went to the Arkansas Eastman plant in Sulphur Rock for a photo op of future education rewards. He tested the teachers and expelled some of the best, yet something was still lacking.

Then came Mike Huckabee, and President George W. Bush's No Child Left Behind, in which it seems all the children were left behind by Huck's benchmark scale.

The one and only factor in common is that teachers are the target of criticism when the state and federal government keep messing it up.

Let the teachers teach.

Starting children in kindergarten and early elementary school playing on iPads and eliminating textbooks is a giant mistake.

This is taking the family out of the education process. It's chaining the child to a toy which is recording every minute they are online.

This is unbelievable that America could be so gullible and stupid.

Parents must protest, and protect their children.

JIM GLOVER

Heber Springs