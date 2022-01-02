Focus on unifying good, pope says





VATICAN CITY -- In his New Year's wishes to the world, Pope Francis encouraged people Saturday to focus on the good that unites them and decried violence against women while acknowledging that the coronavirus pandemic has left many people scared and struggling amid economic inequality.

"We are still living in uncertain and difficult times due to the pandemic," Francis said. "Many are frightened about the future and burdened by social problems, personal problems, dangers stemming from the ecological crisis, injustices and by global economic imbalances."

Thousands of Rome residents and tourists, wearing masks as protection against the spread of the coronavirus, gathered in St. Peter's Square to hear Francis lay out his recipe for world peace, cheering his appearance.

Peace, the pope said, "demands concrete actions. It is built by being attentive to the least, by promoting justice, with the courage to forgive, thus extinguishing the fire of hatred."

Francis also championed embracing a positive attitude, "one that always sees, in the Church as well as in society, not the evil which divides us, but the good that unites us."

In his homily Saturday during a Mass at St. Peter's Basilica, Francis publicly ushered in 2022 by praising the skills that women bring to promoting peace in the world, and he equated violence against women to an offense against God.

The Roman Catholic Church marks Jan. 1 as a day dedicated to world peace. The basilica ceremony paid tribute to the Virgin Mary's special place in the faith as the mother of Jesus.

Mothers "know how to overcome obstacles and disagreements, and to instill peace," Francis said.

"How much violence is directed against women! Enough! To hurt a woman is to insult God, who from a woman took on our humanity," the pope said, referring to the Christian belief that Jesus is the son of God.

While pledging during his papacy to give women greater roles in the church, Francis has also made clear that the priesthood is reserved for men.









