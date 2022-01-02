Fort Smith police arrest 3 people in church burglaries

FORT SMITH -- Three people have been arrested in connection with recent burglaries of area churches.

Hunter Green, 22, of Fort Smith; Melinda Green, 43, of Fort Smith; and James Leon Garner, 39, of Barling were arrested, according to a news release Wednesday from the Fort Smith Police Department.

Hunter Green admitted to breaking into three churches in the areas of South 30th Street, Waldron Road and Grand/Albert Pike avenues multiple times, said police spokesman Aric Mitchell. Several electronic items were stolen but recovered later.

Melinda Green admitted to being with Hunter Green, her son, and participating in these incidents, he said. They were both booked into the Sebastian County jail on three counts: one on commercial burglary and two on drug-related offenses.

Police responded to a report of commercial burglary at Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave. in Fort Smith, about 6 a.m.

Dec. 20, Mitchell said. Officers discovered someone went inside and destroyed property valued between $20,000 and $50,000. Garner was identified as the suspect after a review of video surveillance and taken to the department for questioning. He was then arrested and charged with commercial burglary.