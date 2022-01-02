Gaining ground toward birth control

I recently read on social media of an uptick since 2017 in men getting vasectomies. A hopeful millennial speculated that this was a way for men "to be supportive of women who don't want to have children, and defining this 'as an act of love.'"

He also wrote "these men are determined not to let pro-life legislation get in the way of limiting human reproduction in the U.S." On the other hand, it could simply be a response to global warming, the pandemic, or unsettled economic times.

Efforts aimed at limiting family size go far back in our history, but an effective and relatively inexpensive means--the rubber condom--did not arrive on the scene until after the Civil War.

Contraceptive douching materials were available by 1830, with newspapers advertising "female syringes." The better syringes came with a supply of alum or sulphates of zinc to act as spermicides. The most commonly used device for women was the pessary, a sort of early cervical cap which was commonly advertised to treat a prolapsed uterus.

The newspapers of postbellum Arkansas include numerous reports on the loss of life attributed to illegal abortions or the arrest of abortion providers, signifying the failure of birth control practices. In March 1895, a physician at Maysville in Benton County was murdered with a hatchet, apparently in retaliation for performing an abortion which resulted in the death of a young woman.

Dr. J.F. Lewis of Little Rock was charged with "criminal abortion" in July 1891 when an inquest determined that "Ivey Casey's death was the result of criminal abortion."

Birth control faced the active opposition of not only the Roman Catholic Church but also much of the Protestant religious establishment. However, it was not until 1873 that federal legislation was adopted, the Comstock Law, providing for the "suppression of trade in and circulation of obscene literature and articles of immoral use." By this means, birth control got lumped in with obscenity.

The modern birth control movement found its leader in 1916 when Margaret Higgins Sanger of New York opened the first birth control clinic in America. In 1921, she founded the American Birth Control League, which later evolved into Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Sanger was the model and inspiration for Hilda Cornish of Little Rock, whom historian Marianne Leung called "the founder of the Arkansas birth control movement." Brunhilde Kahlert, a native of St. Louis, married Little Rock banker Edward Cornish in 1902. They had six children.

Widowed in 1928, Mrs. Cornish threw herself into reform activities. In 1930 she visited Margaret Sanger's clinic, and later that year Cornish convened a meeting of local physicians, business and religious leaders, and a cadre of civic-minded women, with the result being the creation of the Arkansas Eugenics Association.

Among the AEA leaders were Reform Jewish Rabbi Ira E. Sanders; Hay Watson Smith, the minister at Second Presbyterian Church; Graham Roots Hall, a lawyer; Homer Scott, chief of staff at Arkansas Children's Hospital; and Darmon A. Rhinehart, president of the Arkansas Medical Society.

The state Association opened the Little Rock Birth Control Clinic at Baptist Hospital in early 1931. It was open to poor white women only, with Black women not being served until 1937.

Historian Melanie K. Welch, who wrote her dissertation on the birth control movement in Arkansas and the entry on the subject in the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, has stressed that Cornish and her colleagues were motivated by two factors: the plight of women who wanted no more children, and the need to limit births among the poor. During the Great Depression many Americans viewed the growing ranks of the poor as a threat to American democracy.

Whatever their motivation, upper-class Little Rock clubwomen provided the community support needed to keep a birth control clinic open in 1931 Arkansas. While Hilda Cornish might have been the lightning rod, other prominent supporters were Louise Boaz Hall, the daughter of the Methodist bishop; Raida Cohn Pfeifer, a daughter of two Little Rock merchant families; and Hilda Cornish's daughter Hilda Coates.

All these women were white and financially secure. Raida Pfeifer, for example, was a descendant of Little Rock merchant and investor M.M. Cohn. She came naturally to birth control activism; her mother Marcuse Stifft Cohn was the initial contact with Margaret Sanger. In addition to serving as the volunteer receptionist, Pfeifer accompanied women during examinations.

Louise Boaz, as the daughter of the Methodist bishop and a controlling mother, was educated at home and never felt properly educated. However, she graduated from Barnard College in 1925. Two years later she married prominent young lawyer Graham Roots Hall. Her new husband shared his wife's commitment to birth control, being prone to pulling a pessary from his vest pocket during parties.

These women often volunteered at the clinic and heard many stories from mothers fighting to avoid additional pregnancies. One woman wrote the clinic from Mount Olive in 1941: "We are terribly poor. We have four children ... I live in terror that I will become pregnant again. I honestly do believe I will die if I give birth again. We do not have enough to eat, never have milk. Life is just a dull, drab ache of fear."

In September 1945, Dr. Eva F. Dodge joined the obstetrics faculty at the University of Arkansas Medical School, direction of the maternity clinic being among her duties. Over time she trained thousands of Arkansas doctors in obstetrics and gynecology and found time to promote family planning.

The birth control movement received a huge boost in 1964 when the state Department of Health began offering family planning services to married women. Initially, married women could only receive help if they already had children.

In 1973, before the rise of the religious right, Arkansas adopted the Arkansas Family Planning Act which provided that all people regardless of age, race, sex, income, or motive were eligible to receive help in family planning. Since the 1980s, attempts have been made to extend birth control services to high school clinics in an effort to battle Arkansas' high teenage pregnancy rate.

Tom Dillard is a historian and retired archivist living near Glen Rose in rural Hot Spring County. Email him at Arktopia.td@gmail.com. An earlier version of this column appeared July 6, 2014.