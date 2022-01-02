High school rankings

High school basketball rankings
Boys
Overall Top 10
RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD
1. North Little Rock;6A-Central;11-3
COMMENT It's a frightening sight when this team comes to play on both ends of the floor.
2. Jonesboro;5A-East;9-3
COMMENT As good as they are, the Hurricane will be even better in a few days – just watch.
3. Little Rock Central;6A-Central;7-5
COMMENT Believe it or not, Central may be deeper from top to bottom than it was last season.
4. Bentonville;6A-West;9-3
COMMENT The Tigers logged a boatload of nonconference miles, and they held their own.
5. Bentonville West;6A-West;9-1
COMMENT Anderson and Buccino are one heckuva 1-2 punch for extremely consistent West.
6. Magnolia;4A-8;
COMMENT Strong showing at the King Cotton showed just how good these Panthers really are.
7. Marion;5A-East;8-2
COMMENT Clark's group, led by the Forrest tandem, hasn't even tapped their potential just yet.
8. Little Rock Parkview;5A-Central;9-2
COMMENT Recent loss to Magnolia won't linger, not with a tough 5A-Central schedule coming up.
9. Maumelle;5A-Central;10-2
COMMENT Hornets came together just in time to make a run to the Neosho Holiday Classic title.
10. Farmington;4A-1;14-1
COMMENT Stopping Taylor isn't possible. ... slowing down his teammates is pretty darn hard, too.
CLASS 6A
RK. TEAM;RECORD
1. North Little Rock;11-3
2. Little Rock Central;7-5
3. Bentonville;9-3
4. Bentonville West;9-1
5. Springdale;9-3
6. Conway;10-3
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAM;RECORD
1. Jonesboro;9-3
2. Marion;8-2
3. Little Rock Parkview;9-2
4. Maumelle;10-2
5. Little Rock Christian;8-2
6. Nettleton;12-3
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAM;RECORD
1. Magnolia;9-0
2. Farmington;14-1
3. Blytheville;12-3
4. Arkadelphia;11-1
5. Fountain Lake;14-1
6. Berryville;12-4
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAM;RECORD
1. Dumas;3A-8;12-1
2. Osceola;7-2
3. Walnut Ridge;9-1
4. Mayflower;11-4
5. Drew Central;12-4
6. Bergman;19-4
CLASS 2A
RK. TEAM;RECORD
1. Dierks;11-0
2. Lavaca;18-1
3. Buffalo Island Central;16-5
4. Sloan-Hendrix;15-4
5. Acorn;15-3
6. Rector;12-3
CLASS 1A
RK. TEAM;RECORD
1. Wonderview;22-1
2. West Side Greers Ferry;18-5
3. Bradley;15-3
4. County Line;21-3
5. The New School;22-2
6. Marked Tree;12-1
Girls
Overall Top 10
RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD
1. Conway;6A-Central;14-1
COMMENT A few questionable calls didn't go Lady Wampus Cats' way on Duncanville's home floor.
2. North Little Rock;6A-Central;12-2
COMMENT Just like No. 1 Conway, the Lady Charging Wildcats represented well down in Texas.
3. Fort Smith Northside;6A-Central;13-0
COMMENT Lady Bears using defense to get things done, for now, while the offense catches up.
4. Farmington;4A-1;16-1
COMMENT Johnson couldn't have dreamed of a better start to the season for this impressive club.
5. West Memphis;5A-East;9-3
COMMENT It's a pretty safe bet that the Lady Blue Devils won't dip under .500, at all, this season.
6. Melbourne;2A-2;13-0
COMMENT Lady Bearkatz have won 44 of last 44 against stiff competition. ... nuff said.
7. Little Rock Central;6A-Central;9-3
COMMENT And the best thing about Central is that it's still young and ascending at the same time.
8. Springdale Har-Ber;6A-West;8-4
COMMENT McDaniel and Co. pushed No. 4 Farmington to the limit during Mountain Home tourney.
9. Vilonia;5A-West;8-2
COMMENT Lady Eagles lost a ton of production from 2020-21, but they've simply just reloaded.
10. Greenwood;5A-West;9-4
COMMENT Cartwright and Trusty have been huge thus far, and that shouldn't change going forward.
CLASS
RK. TEAM;RECORD
1. Conway;14-1
2. North Little Rock;12-2
3. Fort Smith Northside;13-0
4. Little Rock Central;9-3
5. Springdale Har-Ber;8-4
6. Bentonville;8-4
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAM;RECORD
1. West Memphis;9-3
2. Vilonia;8-2
3. Greenwood;9-4
4. Marion;10-5
5. Jonesboro;6-5
6. Little Rock Christian;10-2
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAM;RECORD
1. Farmington;16-1
2. Nashville;13-2
3. Morrilton;11-3
4. Southside Batesville;14-1
5. Lonoke;10-2
6. Valley View;10-2
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAM;RECORD
1. Bergman;21-0
2. Lamar;13-1
3. Booneville;12-0
4. Centerpoint;11-2
5. Clinton;13-2
6. Manila;14-1
CLASS 2A
RK. TEAM;RECORD
1. Melbourne;13-0
2. Marmaduke;18-1
3. Salem;9-2
4. Quitman;13-1
5. Bigelow;7-2
6. Rector;11-5
CLASS 1A
RK. TEAM;RECORD
1. Norfork;18-4
2. Mammoth Spring;16-6
3. Mount Vernon-Enola;17-2
4. Wonderview;17-4
5. Kirby;16-6
6. Rural Special;9-7