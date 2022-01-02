High school rankings

High school basketball rankings

Boys

Overall Top 10

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1. North Little Rock;6A-Central;11-3

COMMENT It's a frightening sight when this team comes to play on both ends of the floor.

2. Jonesboro;5A-East;9-3

COMMENT As good as they are, the Hurricane will be even better in a few days – just watch.

3. Little Rock Central;6A-Central;7-5

COMMENT Believe it or not, Central may be deeper from top to bottom than it was last season.

4. Bentonville;6A-West;9-3

COMMENT The Tigers logged a boatload of nonconference miles, and they held their own.

5. Bentonville West;6A-West;9-1

COMMENT Anderson and Buccino are one heckuva 1-2 punch for extremely consistent West.

6. Magnolia;4A-8;

COMMENT Strong showing at the King Cotton showed just how good these Panthers really are.

7. Marion;5A-East;8-2

COMMENT Clark's group, led by the Forrest tandem, hasn't even tapped their potential just yet.

8. Little Rock Parkview;5A-Central;9-2

COMMENT Recent loss to Magnolia won't linger, not with a tough 5A-Central schedule coming up.

9. Maumelle;5A-Central;10-2

COMMENT Hornets came together just in time to make a run to the Neosho Holiday Classic title.

10. Farmington;4A-1;14-1

COMMENT Stopping Taylor isn't possible. ... slowing down his teammates is pretty darn hard, too.

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM;RECORD

1. North Little Rock;11-3

2. Little Rock Central;7-5

3. Bentonville;9-3

4. Bentonville West;9-1

5. Springdale;9-3

6. Conway;10-3

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM;RECORD

1. Jonesboro;9-3

2. Marion;8-2

3. Little Rock Parkview;9-2

4. Maumelle;10-2

5. Little Rock Christian;8-2

6. Nettleton;12-3

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM;RECORD

1. Magnolia;9-0

2. Farmington;14-1

3. Blytheville;12-3

4. Arkadelphia;11-1

5. Fountain Lake;14-1

6. Berryville;12-4

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM;RECORD

1. Dumas;3A-8;12-1

2. Osceola;7-2

3. Walnut Ridge;9-1

4. Mayflower;11-4

5. Drew Central;12-4

6. Bergman;19-4

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM;RECORD

1. Dierks;11-0

2. Lavaca;18-1

3. Buffalo Island Central;16-5

4. Sloan-Hendrix;15-4

5. Acorn;15-3

6. Rector;12-3

CLASS 1A

RK. TEAM;RECORD

1. Wonderview;22-1

2. West Side Greers Ferry;18-5

3. Bradley;15-3

4. County Line;21-3

5. The New School;22-2

6. Marked Tree;12-1

Girls

Overall Top 10

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1. Conway;6A-Central;14-1

COMMENT A few questionable calls didn't go Lady Wampus Cats' way on Duncanville's home floor.

2. North Little Rock;6A-Central;12-2

COMMENT Just like No. 1 Conway, the Lady Charging Wildcats represented well down in Texas.

3. Fort Smith Northside;6A-Central;13-0

COMMENT Lady Bears using defense to get things done, for now, while the offense catches up.

4. Farmington;4A-1;16-1

COMMENT Johnson couldn't have dreamed of a better start to the season for this impressive club.

5. West Memphis;5A-East;9-3

COMMENT It's a pretty safe bet that the Lady Blue Devils won't dip under .500, at all, this season.

6. Melbourne;2A-2;13-0

COMMENT Lady Bearkatz have won 44 of last 44 against stiff competition. ... nuff said.

7. Little Rock Central;6A-Central;9-3

COMMENT And the best thing about Central is that it's still young and ascending at the same time.

8. Springdale Har-Ber;6A-West;8-4

COMMENT McDaniel and Co. pushed No. 4 Farmington to the limit during Mountain Home tourney.

9. Vilonia;5A-West;8-2

COMMENT Lady Eagles lost a ton of production from 2020-21, but they've simply just reloaded.

10. Greenwood;5A-West;9-4

COMMENT Cartwright and Trusty have been huge thus far, and that shouldn't change going forward.

CLASS

RK. TEAM;RECORD

1. Conway;14-1

2. North Little Rock;12-2

3. Fort Smith Northside;13-0

4. Little Rock Central;9-3

5. Springdale Har-Ber;8-4

6. Bentonville;8-4

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM;RECORD

1. West Memphis;9-3

2. Vilonia;8-2

3. Greenwood;9-4

4. Marion;10-5

5. Jonesboro;6-5

6. Little Rock Christian;10-2

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM;RECORD

1. Farmington;16-1

2. Nashville;13-2

3. Morrilton;11-3

4. Southside Batesville;14-1

5. Lonoke;10-2

6. Valley View;10-2

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM;RECORD

1. Bergman;21-0

2. Lamar;13-1

3. Booneville;12-0

4. Centerpoint;11-2

5. Clinton;13-2

6. Manila;14-1

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM;RECORD

1. Melbourne;13-0

2. Marmaduke;18-1

3. Salem;9-2

4. Quitman;13-1

5. Bigelow;7-2

6. Rector;11-5

CLASS 1A

RK. TEAM;RECORD

1. Norfork;18-4

2. Mammoth Spring;16-6

3. Mount Vernon-Enola;17-2

4. Wonderview;17-4

5. Kirby;16-6

6. Rural Special;9-7