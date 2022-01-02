Highway department joining Facebook, Instagram

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will join two social media platforms in the New Year: Facebook and Instagram.

Twitter is currently the only social media platform on which the department has an official page. The first week of January, the agency will create official pages on Facebook and Instagram.

"Joining additional social media platforms was a natural next step in connecting with more Arkansans and bringing them information they need in a timely manner," said Ellen Coulter, media communications manager and deputy public information officer. "We need to meet Arkansans where they're at -- if they're on social media, we should be on social media. We're excited to meet this goal in the New Year."

Additional details, including new social media handles, will be announced in the first week of January when the pages go live.

In the meantime, the department can be followed on Twitter @myARDOT and @iDriveArkansas. Visit Ardot.Gov and iDriveArkansas.com for more information.