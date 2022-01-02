Hiker hits new stride on the trail

In May, we wrote about Kelly Hays of Conway and her adventures hiking the Appalachian Trail.

The registered dietitian and YouTube vlogger, who turned 29 yesterday, was six days into thru-hiking the 2,190-mile trail in April when, wracked with pain, she had to be rushed to the hospital. One of her ovaries had an eggplant-sized cyst that caused an ovarian torsion. Hays underwent emergency surgery to have the ovary removed and returned to Conway to recover.

We spoke with her nearly three weeks later as she was on her way to North Carolina, where she planned to rejoin her friends and continue her hike all the way to trail's end at Mount Katahdin, the highest peak in Maine.

Well, she made it.

On Oct. 14, Hays summited Katahdin. And in November she returned to where she had to leave the trail in April and knocked out the 200 miles she missed during her recovery.

"I officially finished my thru-hike at Low Gap Shelter in Georgia where I woke up that morning [in April] in terrible pain," Hays says. "It was a really special and cool moment to end up back at that place months later. It was honestly more special than summiting Katahdin because that's where I got the fulfillment of knowing that even though this terrible thing happened to me, I pressed on and finished."

Not that it was easy when she first got back on trail in May.

"The first few days were a nightmare. I think I was experiencing some hormonal imbalance because I'd lost an ovary. I was having really bad vertigo, which is not ideal when you're hiking on ridgelines and on mountains. I think I underestimated how much of a mental game it was coming back. I had to get mentally strong quickly."

After about two weeks, she found her trail legs. She also found her trail family, which included James Gatens of Virginia Beach, Va., who is now her boyfriend.

"I could not have orchestrated a cooler love story for me," Hays says. "That's exactly how I would want to meet my person."

Since finishing her trek, she’s been editing footage for her YouTube channel, Kelly Hays Hikes — which can be seen at arkansasonline.com/12trails/.

She has a contract through March to work as a dietitian in Richmond, Va., just an hour away from Gatens. After that, they will continue their adventures together with a thru-hike of the 2,650-mile-long Pacific Coast Trail.

Her time on the Appalachian and dealing with her health scare has helped put things in perspective, she says.

"It's hard to put into words, but there's a complete shift in your outlook on life and why things happen. On trail, we made plans but they always fell through. You can't get upset, you just have to go with the flow and be OK with plans being fluid."

