The world in brief: Hindu shrine stampede kills 12 people

Hindu shrine stampede kills 12 people

SRINAGAR, India -- A crowd surge at a popular Hindu shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least 12 people and injured 15 others on New Year's Day, officials said.

Initial reports suggested an altercation between a group of devotees led to the crush early Saturday at the Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine, where tens of thousands of Hindus gathered to pay respects in the hilly town of Katra near southern Jammu city.

"Something happened near one of the gates and I found myself under a crush of people. I suffocated and fell but somehow managed to stand up," said Mahesh, who gave only one name.

"I saw people moving over the bodies. It was a horrifying sight, but I managed to help in rescuing some injured people," he said.

Press Trust of India news agency quoted police chief Dilbag Singh as saying that authorities were quick to respond and the order within the crowd was immediately restored.

The pilgrimage resumed after nearly four hours, officials said. An investigation was underway.

Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a message on Twitter.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede," Modi wrote.

Iranian force battles gang; 8 people die

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and an armed criminal gang clashed on Saturday in a restive southeastern province, leaving three Guard members and "at least five bandits" dead, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

The report said the fighting took place late Saturday evening in the district of Kourin, about 700 miles southeast of the capital, Tehran, and near the Pakistani border. It also said that at least five other bandits were wounded. There were no further details.

The area is in Sistan and Baluchistan province, has been the scene of occasional clashes between Iranian government forces and various militant groups. The province, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, is also where a Sunni separatist group affiliated with al-Qaida and known as Jeish al-Adl, or Army of Justice, operates.

Security forces have also clashed with drug traffickers in the province, located along a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin.

Last July, armed bandits shot and killed four Guard members in the province.

Fireworks leave 2 people dead in Europe

BERLIN -- Exploding fireworks killed two men on New Year's Eve, one in Germany and the other in Austria, local media reported Saturday.

A 37-year-old man died in Hennef near Germany's western city of Bonn. A 39-year-old was severely injured in the same incident and taken to a hospital.

In Austria, a 23-year-old man died southwest of Vienna and three other people were injured.

At a private New Year's Eve party in Berlin, 12 people were injured when illegal fireworks exploded at night.

Eleven of them were taken to hospitals for treatment, German news agency dpa reported. All were injured on their the legs, a spokeswoman for Berlin's fire department said Saturday, adding that the youngest injured was an 11-year-old boy.

Several other people were injured in other mishaps involving fireworks in the German cities of Leipzig and Hamburg, dpa reported.

The sale of fireworks for personal use was banned in Germany in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some Germans bought illegal fireworks or built their own, increasing the risk of accidents.

Iraq rally marks Iranian general's killing

BAGHDAD -- Hundreds of people rallied in the Iraqi capital Saturday to mark the anniversary of the killing of a powerful Iranian general and a top Iraqi militia leader in a U.S. drone strike.

The crowd called for the expulsion of remaining American forces from Iraq during the demonstration commemorating the airstrike at Baghdad airport. The strike killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani, who was the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

The killing of Soleimani and al-Muhandis at Baghdad's airport pushed Iran and the United States perilously close to all-out conflict and sparked anger in Iraq, leading parliament to pass a nonbinding resolution days later calling for the expulsion of all foreign troops from Iraq.

The U.S.-led coalition formally ended it's combat mission supporting Iraqi forces in the ongoing fight against the Islamic State group at the end of December. Some 2,500 troops will remain for the foreseeable future, however, to continue supporting Iraqi forces in an advisory role.

"We will not accept anything less than full withdrawal as revenge for the blood of our martyrs," said Hadi al-Ameri, head of an Iran-aligned coalition.

Supporters of Iran-aligned Shiite factions were bused in from various Iraqi provinces to the rally in Jadriyah, near the headquarters of the powerful militias.





A policeman and a health worker carry the coffin of a victim, who died in a stampede at the Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine, at a hospital in Katra, India, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. A stampede at a popular Hindu shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least 12 people and injured 13 others on New Year's Day, officials said. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)



Policemen stand guard as devotees line up for registration to visit the holy cave of Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine following a stampede in Katra, India, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. A stampede at a popular Hindu shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least 12 people and injured 13 others on New Year’s Day, officials said. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)



Hindu devotees line up at the frisking point before trekking towards the holy cave of Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine following a fatal crowd surge in Katra, India, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. A crowd surge at a popular Hindu shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least 12 people and injured 15 others on New Year’s Day, officials said. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)



Hindu devotees arrive with their belongings before trekking towards the holy cave of Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine following a fatal crowd surge, in Katra, India, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. A crowd surge at a popular Hindu shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least 12 people and injured 15 others on New Year’s Day, officials said. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)



A government official talks on his mobile phone from a community health centre in Katra, near Jammu, India, Jan.1, 2022. A stampede at a popular religious Hindu shrine has killed at least 12 people and injured 12 others on New Year's Day in Indian-controlled Kashmir early Saturday, officials said. Authorities were investigating what caused the stampede at Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine where tens of thousands of Hindu devotees assemble daily to pay their obeisance in hilly Katra town near southern Jammu city. (AP Photograph/Channi Anand)



Hindu devotees arrive as some, on left, line up to start their trek towards the holy cave of Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine following a fatal crowd surge, in Katra, India, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. A crowd surge at a popular Hindu shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least 12 people and injured 15 others on New Year’s Day, officials said. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)



Health workers carry the coffin of a victim, who died in a stampede at the Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine, at a hospital in Katra, India, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. A stampede at a popular Hindu shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least 12 people and injured 13 others on New Year’s Day, officials said. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)



Hindu devotees line up to trek towards the holy cave of Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine following a fatal crowd surge, in Katra, India, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. A crowd surge at a popular Hindu shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least 12 people and injured 15 others on New Year’s Day, officials said. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

