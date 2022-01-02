Hope is not a wish or a dream

Sometimes I look back on people I've been and wonder: What the heck? Joan Didion said, "I have already lost touch with a couple of people I used to be," but also advised we keep on nodding terms with them, lest they "turn up unannounced and surprise us."

I spent early parts of my life trying to wrestle certainty out of a universe that doesn't make sense. Now I spend it learning how to live with uncertainty. To be at peace with things that don't always make sense, to accept that everything doesn't have to resolve in order to be OK--in order for me to be OK. Donald Miller observed that jazz doesn't resolve, and jazz is more than OK. Jazz is amazing.

Other people I've been used to love making New Year's resolutions. I thought of it as a new chance to get things right. Sort of a larger take on Anne of Green Gables' "Tomorrow is always fresh, with no mistakes in it." I'd resolve to do certain things like drink only water, make my bed every day, earn only grades above 95 percent. One year I resolved to write a letter thanking someone for something every single day.

It's not that these goals were bad. Looking back, I feel a certain tolerance, a kind of fondness even as I roll my eyes at the person who made them. She was a go-getter. Earnest. But I see her now as a little uptight. She was too much of an idealist--a perfectionist towards herself and the world. Someone with high standards, which are great, but who sometimes missed the forest for the trees.

I used to think good was the enemy of perfect--something that made us settle for less than the best. Now I believe perfect is the enemy of good enough. Something we aspire to that by its very nature cannot be reached. Perfect sets us up for failure; good is a much more reasonable goal.

In lieu of resolutions I have adopted a ritual I call Remembrance. More than just a reflection on the past year, it's going back through my calendar and stringing the days together like beads--gathering a year that is dis-membered in my thoughts and re-membering it so that I can examine it. Study the themes. Glean the good.

Here are a couple of observations from my Remembrance of 2021:

Keep showing up, for yourself and other people. I've failed people plenty, and I'm truly sorry for it. But in general, I think the other-people part of this has been easier for me because of my conviction that it's the Christian thing to do to take care of others--to be loyal, long-suffering, faithful, patient, kind. And I still believe it.

A theme that emerges over the past year, however, is that it's also important to show up for yourself. Like Randy Pausch said, listen to flight attendants. If things get tough, grab your own oxygen mask before you try to help anyone else.

I did that this year. After losing my election the previous November, by January 2021 I was enveloped in deep malaise. The attack on the Capitol, a health scare and painful medical procedure, and covid moving my spring semester classes online made things worse.

I tried to pray, exercise, and write my way out of it, but the abyss deepened. Finally, I took a shower. I made appointments and spent money I didn't have to talk to a therapist. I dressed up, got out of my house, and started looking for opportunities to stay in the loop with people and issues I'd come to care deeply about.

It wasn't easy. I knocked on doors that got slammed in my face. But slowly, over the course of several months, I found outlets for my angst, stayed connected with and met new people who shared it. Flannery O'Connor and Mary Oliver were right: The life you save may be your own, and sometimes it may even be the only one you can save. You are worth it.

Hope is a choice. But not in a bumper-sticker way, which should be evident after reading observation No. 1. I recognize the often-false dichotomy of mind over matter, the anti-scientific logic that faith is all you need to be mentally healthy, the bull**** of virtually any one-size-fits-all bandage philosophy of wellness.

What I am talking about assumes a person has found her footing through whatever cocktail of factors gets her there--for me it's faith, community, meaningful work, rest, exercise and decent food, therapy, and healthy doses of depression and anxiety medicine. It takes a certain amount of mental stability to embrace the agency we have when it comes to our choice of Weltanschauung. But ultimately, we choose.

I am often asked why I believe in God, why voters will choose better if they understand how their elected leaders betray them, why I love Arkansas and want to live here even though we score low in so many areas, why I'm so passionate about education, why politics is a noble calling, why stories make a difference. At best, people ask me these things out of curiosity. Others ask me because they find me Pollyanna-ish and want to teach me ugly truths by citing evidence for their more hapless choices.

My answer lies in my experience, confirmed again as I re-member 2021. The Apostle Paul writes, "Hope does not disappoint us." I believe this, because even though people sometimes disappoint me, hope never has. Throughout 2021 I hoped to find meaning in my experience of loss, and by grace it trickled in. Not as quickly or in the vast amount I would ask for, but enough. And that grace continues to flow as we head into a new year.

The loss of my children leaving home, leftover loss after my election, loss of opportunities I worked hard for; even the loss of innocence in my community and church affiliation--in every one of the losses that marred 2021, hope sought an entrance to my heart. Worse things than any of those, like stays in the hospital with my mother and son, fear about my daughter's long-term health, the multiple larger existential crises of the world--these things weigh heavy, but hope makes them bearable.

Hope is not the same as a wish or dream. I hope you have/wish you a happy birthday. May all your hopes/dreams come true. Those are kind sentiments. But they are passive. Wishes and dreams are different from hope because hope is active. It participates in what I call the divine mystery. We hope with our hearts and also our hands. Hope is not just a theory. It's something we help bring about by our actions.

This sounds more esoteric than it really is. It's as simple as knocking on doors with hope one will open. Explaining a concept to a student. Writing this column in hopes it connects with readers. It's going to church hoping you can find--as well as contribute to--a faith community. It's inviting people to the table in hopes you can find common ground. It's running for office, voting, and contacting people who represent you and keeping them accountable in hopes you can nudge politics in the direction of nobility. It's staying in Arkansas because you believe in and seek to build up its better self.

My prayer--and my hope for Arkansas--is that we all show up for ourselves and each other in 2022, and have a healthy, happy new year.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.