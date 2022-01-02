



Happy birthday (Jan. 2): You've a permanent home in the hearts of others. There's comfort in this. Feeling loved and safe inspires you to take risks. You'll get to spend more time with someone you've been missing. You'll have the means to spoil the people you love, and their reactions will be precious. A new professional circle will open to you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You felt trapped and now you'll be released, not because someone else had the key but because you have come to understand the situation from a vantage point that shows you all the ins and outs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Going into a new situation is exciting and scary. There's no amount of forethought that will let you know what you're getting into. You will prevail, though; trust that.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Much is riding on your decisions. Other people's lives will be affected, not to mention in some way, however small, the course of history. So even though it would be easier to act impulsively, you'll take time to reflect.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You've just reached the top of a mountain only to discover there are several more ranges to cross. Don't lose heart. If you can do it once, you can do it a hundred times.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The opportunity to bring your work to a new crowd or to mingle outside of your usual setting is not to be missed. Don't worry about fitting in. Whether you technically fit or not, you'll be a smashing success.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): In life and music, one rhythm is not inherently better than another, rather there are different moods produced by different beats. You'll groove, march and tap dance through the day, responding perfectly to its many tones.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You learn a lot about people because you don't make assumptions. Your listening skills help you deepen a connection and create understanding.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It's a waste to wait for inspiration or motivation. Move even when you are not motivated and you'll get the same good result as if you had moved when you were.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust your instincts. They are creative, accurate and healthy. What you want to do may be difficult but you have the courage and tenacity to do hard things.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you downplay your accomplishments, you'll insinuate doubt in an otherwise neutral mind. If you praise yourself, it will only annoy. For today, you'll win socially by not discussing yourself at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your plans cannot be carried out alone. There are two other important players on the team. Take measures to build the morale of these people and make sure the communication lines between the three of you are open.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): More organization will be necessary for the plan to go smoothly. Get your priorities straight first to avoid wasting time on things that won't matter to you in the long run.

LUNAR CONJUNCTIONS

When we leave the house with the intention of having an experience, what often results is a whole lot of fun. But when our intention is dutiful attendance to familiar places, things and people, our spirit of adventure has a way of falling asleep. Three lunar conjunctions will shake the spirit of adventure awake, magnetizing life’s interesting side.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

Three lunar conjunctions start the week off with a spirited shake-up. Questions burble to the surface, many having to do with identity and the social landscape. Where do you fit in? Getting a solid answer to the question isn’t the point; it’s more about realizing you can get along with a number of people. You have more in common with perfect strangers than you might guess. Exercises in empathy will roll out gently over the course of the week. It’s an opportunity to build your network, or to understand and participate in your community better.

Saturday brings an alignment of the Capricorn sun and Venus, heralding the turn of love into zones of tradition. Love itself doesn’t change much but almost nothing about the way it’s expressed stays the same from generation to generation. Though different vernacular, new rules and an ever-changing approach are undeniable facts of modern love, even unconventional types could feel the sudden urge this week to play their love lives as their parents and grandparents did. The habits of generations will be analyzed, and the parts that work will be woven into the new fabric of the day.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Aquarius actor Rainn Wilson played megalomaniac Dwight Schrute of “The Office,” though in real life, he follows closely the humanitarian ideals of his sign, as exemplified in the website he founded, soulpancake.com, a mind-expanding, feel-good, artistic place in cyberspace. Wilson was born when the sun, Venus and Mars were in Aquarius.



