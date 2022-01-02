Hot Springs authorities continue investigating unsolved homicides from 2021, late 2020

HOT SPRINGS -- The new year began with some homicides still unsolved.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies continue to work on the cases, which date from the last week of 2020 through the end of 2021. In most of the cases, authorities have made appeals to the public for help.

The first homicide of 2021 was the discovery on March 27 of the remains of Paige Autumn White, 32, of Hot Springs, in a wooded area off Blacksnake Road near the Whittington Avenue end, which is being handled by the National Park Service's investigation division, assisted by the FBI, Hot Springs Police Department, Garland County sheriff's office and Arkansas State Police.

The area where White was found is part of Hot Springs National Park and on federal land, resulting in both the National Park Service and FBI taking the lead on the investigation.

In a joint statement on April 13, investigators noted it is believed White's death, which was determined to be a homicide, was "an isolated incident" in response to unconfirmed reports circulating in the community that multiple victims were involved.

National Park Service special agents are working with the other agencies "to find out more about the days leading up to White's death," the statement said, and seeking tips from the public to determine the circumstances related to her homicide.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office confirmed Thursday there was nothing new in the case to report and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about White or her death, "no matter how insignificant it may seem," is asked to contact the National Park Service. "You may remain anonymous. You don't have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know," the release said.

Those with information can call or text the ISB Tip Line at (888) 653-0009; leave tips online by visiting http://www.nps.gov/ISB and clicking "Submit a Tip;" or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

On April 30, shortly after 5 p.m., the body of Joseph Darnell Frazier, 48, of Hot Springs, was found in the 2500 block of Glazypeau Road. Frazier had been reported missing out on Feb. 8. After the body was initially found, it was sent to the state crime lab where positive identification was later made on May 11.

Police had noted in earlier posts Frazier had not been in contact with his family since Feb. 3 and had missed scheduled medical appointments and not reported to work.

Sheriff's Deputy Courtney Kizer, the public information officer, said Wednesday the case is still active and they "are still investigating all possible leads." The exact cause of death in Frazier's case has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding Frazier's death is asked to email sheriff's Investigator J.D. Crow at jdcrow@garlandcounty.org or call (501) 622-3751.

On May 24, shortly before 12:30 p.m., a shooting was reported at 234 Adcock Road. Sheriff's deputies responded and located a deceased male, Jacob Stone, 22, at the scene. Another man at the scene was initially taken into custody on an unrelated charge and questioned about the incident, but was later released.

Kizer said the case is still active "on our end," but the case file has been turned over to the prosecutor's office for review. Garland County Prosecutor Michelle Lawrence confirmed Thursday the case was still under review by her office.

During the final week of 2020, three homicides were reported that are still unresolved despite the respective agencies and families of the victims involved reaching out for help.

On Christmas Day 2020, shortly after 8 a.m., the body of Ethan Mathis, 18, of Hot Springs, was found in the 1400 block of Bald Mountain Road after deputies responded to a 911 call about a possible deceased person.

Mathis was lying next to the road in a driveway with "what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds."

Mathis' aunt, Misty Ely, told the newspaper Mathis had gone to a friend's house on Christmas Eve but left around 11 p.m. and it was unknown what happened to him between then and Christmas morning. She noted it was a mystery what he was doing in that area of the county and she believes he was "either taken out there and murdered or dumped."

As of June, a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of whoever killed Mathis.

Ely has been distributing a flyer about the reward which includes a tip line, (501) 777-9805, and an email for tips at Ethan-Tips@protonmail.com. Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at (501) 622-3660 or the criminal investigation division at (501) 622-3690.

Four days after Mathis was found, on Dec. 29, around 1:30 p.m., the bodies of Shaquilla Watts, 21, and her son, Zay'vion Watts, 5, were found inside their residence at Pebble Creek Apartments, 201 Wynn St.

"It was determined both had been shot to death," Cpl. Jjesus Anaya, a Hot Springs Police Department public information officer, told the newspaper on Nov. 30, while appealing to the public for help in the almost year-old case.

"Detectives have been working diligently on this case, but no arrests have been able to be made because of information lacking up to this point," he said.

"The Hot Springs Police Department and the Watts family are asking for help from the media and public to bring light on this case as it will be one year as of Dec. 29 since this horrendous crime took place," Anaya said, noting they are seeking any information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved.

Anyone with any information or questions can contact Detective Mark Fallis at (501) 321-6789, ext. 6720, he said.