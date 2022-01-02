How to apply for disaster assistance

When applying for federal assistance, a person should have the following information readily available:

• A current phone number where the person can be reached.

• The person's address at the time of the disaster and the address where the person is now staying.

• The person's Social Security number, if available.

• A general list of damage and losses.

• If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

• As soon as it is safe to do so, the person should start cleaning up, take photos to document damage, and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. The person should keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repairs.

• Businesses and residents can apply online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Applicants can contact a Small Business Association customer service representative via phone at (800) 659-2955 or via email at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov. The Small Business Association will answer specific questions about how a disaster loan may help each person recover from the disaster damage and will provide one-on-one assistance in completing applications for these loans.

SOURCE: Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.