I-30 lanes to close in Saline County

Work on a $187.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County will require overnight lane closings throughout January, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews working in the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-30 between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70 will require periodic closings of the inside or outside lanes between 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday night, weather permitting.

When lanes are closed, eastbound or westbound traffic will be reduced to one open lane, the department said.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs, along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police.

The work is part of a project to widen I-30 to six lanes from four between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70.

The project also includes improvements at the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.