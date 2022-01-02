• Gerald Darmanin, France's interior minister, said New Year's Eve revelers set fewer parked cars on fire this year, 874, compared with 2019, when 1,316 vehicles went up in flames.

• Eric Adams, New York City's new mayor and former police captain, took the subway to City Hall for his first day on the job hours after being sworn into office in Times Square, chatting with reporters and New Yorkers, and even calling 911 to report a fight between two men near the subway station.

• Glenetta Shuey of Jennings, La., a retired English, speech and drama teacher, and her 18-year-old granddaughter, Audrey Durio, have teamed up to publish "The Not So Perfect Pair," an illustrated children's book about two cousins who are very different, but love each other.

• Brian Switzer, coroner for Harrison County, Miss., said three people were killed and four others wounded, one seriously, after several people started shooting at one another at a New Year's Eve party in Gulfport minutes before the end of 2021.

• Scott Owens, a police lieutenant in Dothan, Ala., said the parents of a 10-month-old girl who left their daughter in a bathtub with the water running and the drain open were arrested after the child was found floating facedown when the drain became blocked by something thrown into the tub by a sibling.

• Arthur Brown, known in his Alexandria, La., neighborhood for the designs he mows into his front lawn to welcome the new year, this year made a little railroad track in honor of his mother, who always cautioned him to look both ways, as well as the words NBA and NFL and designs of a snake and a window pane.

• Keechant Sewell, hours into her first day as New York City's police commissioner, expressed relief that an officer is recovering from a gunshot that fractured his skull as he slept in his personal car between shifts because the precinct bunks were full.

• Wilton Gregory, the Catholic archbishop of Washington, D.C., is canceling weekend appearances after testing positive for the coronavirus even though he has been vaccinated, received his booster shot and was showing no symptoms.

• Alyson Crean, a Key West, Fla., police spokeswoman, says officers are looking for vandals caught on camera as they set fire to the city's landmark 12-foot-tall buoy that's touted as the southernmost point of the continental United States.