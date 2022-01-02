Incentive package luring Samsung biggest in Texas history

Samsung's plan to build a $17 billion next-generation semiconductor factory in Taylor, Texas, is being called the largest direct foreign investment in Texas history.

The amount of publicly funded incentives that sealed the deal for the small town northeast of Austin is of similar historic significance.

South Korea-based Samsung is set to receive property tax breaks from the city of Taylor, the Taylor school district and Williamson County totaling $954 million over the life of the agreements, according to an American-Statesman analysis.

Combined with a $27 million grant from a state incentive fund, the package adds up to $981 million and easily ranks No. 1 in a database compiled by the public-interest group Good Jobs First of the biggest such corporate incentive deals in Texas history.

It's the most expensive deal even without including about $260 million in infrastructure improvements near the future site of the Samsung factory -- such as new roads and waterlines -- nearly all of which will be funded by Williamson County, the city of Taylor or the state.

Officials said the roads were on long-range plans to be built eventually anyway -- with some work started before the Samsung deal -- and the company will pay back the cost of extending water and sewer service through its user fees.

Still, the landmark size of the Samsung tax breaks has provided fresh kindling to the debate over so-called corporate welfare and whether economic development that requires extensive taxpayer subsidies is worth it.

Supporters of the project say the positive side of the ledger -- which includes about 2,000 direct Samsung jobs, the strategic benefit of retaining a top chip manufacturer in Texas and a transformational development for a small town that has remained something of an afterthought amid the region's economic boom -- makes the answer a resounding yes in this case.

"In terms of the incentive package from the city of Taylor, we spent countless hours undertaking an economic impact analysis and turning this deal every which way," Taylor Mayor Brandt Rydell said in a recent interview.

"Whether we would end up on some list and wind up being criticized for the project, that is not something we were concerned about," he said, referring to the Good Jobs First ranking of the combined value of the incentives being provided to Samsung.

The company picked the Taylor site over a property it already owned adjacent to its semiconductor plant in Austin -- its only U.S. manufacturing facility -- and competing sites in Arizona and New York.

The new fabrication plant is expected to be the most advanced for Samsung, which is among the world's largest makers of memory chips and smartphones. The plant will expand Samsung's ability to compete with other chipmakers -- including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which makes chips for Apple's iPhones -- and it could play a key role in production of even more advanced chips as the innovation race continues.

Rydell said he's confident the project will be a boon to Taylor, a city of about 17,000 that has yet to achieve the prominence of some of Austin's better-known suburbs, such as Round Rock and Pflugerville.

In addition to bringing high-paying jobs to the community and a global employer in a cutting-edge industry, Taylor officials have calculated that the Samsung project will net the city about $52.2 million in new property tax revenue over the 30-year life of the incentive deal -- compared with a nominal amount of property tax revenue if the 1,200-acre tract where the factory will be built had remained undeveloped over that time.

"That was at the forefront -- the city needed to realize a real, bottom-line benefit from Samsung locating here, and we do that," Rydell said. "Landing Samsung would have been cold comfort if we were digging ourselves into a hole."

But the amount of property taxes that Taylor stands to net from Samsung is only a fraction of what the company would pay if it went ahead with the project at the location without the city's tax break.

Under Taylor's incentive deal with Samsung, the company will be rebated 92.5% of its city property taxes during the initial decade of the project, 90% in the second decade and 85% in the third.

The city has estimated the combined value of those rebates at $467.8 million, based on an assumption that there will be no change to its property tax rate over the 30-year life of the agreement.

Taylor also will extend water and sewer service to the site of the development, at an estimated cost of $18 million. It plans to issue a revenue bond next year to pay for the work, saying the funds will be recouped over time through Samsung's utility charges.

Greg LeRoy, executive director of Good Jobs First, said the combined $954 million value of the city, county and school district tax breaks for Samsung is probably a minimum figure because "everybody knows that tax rates are bound to go up over time," which would increase the value of the tax breaks.

Even so, the incentive package already ranks at the top of the list of Texas "megadeals" compiled by LeRoy's Washington-based organization -- supplanting an $802 million deal in 2011 that brought Berkshire Hathaway-owned Nebraska Furniture Mart to The Colony north of Dallas.

It also will rank 20th nationwide, according to the Good Jobs First database.

"It's a dubious distinction -- I think Taylor is going to be thought of as the tax-giveaway capital of Texas now," said LeRoy, whose group is critical of most big taxpayer-funded incentive deals to corporations, including the one for Samsung.